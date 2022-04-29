ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Woman found dead in Milwaukee apartment fire

WISN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — One person was found dead Thursday night after an apartment fire. Firefighters responded to South 18th...

WISN

Milwaukee hospitals being inundated with gunshot victims

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee hospitals are being slammed with gunshot victims. There were 20 shootings last weekend alone, including three homicides, one of whom was a 13-year-old girl. The surge in gun violence is felt on the frontlines inside the emergency room at Froedtert Hospital. "What is it like when...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired near Molson Coors, Milwaukee police investigate

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said "several" shots were fired near Molson Coors on Wednesday morning, April 27. The facility was placed on lockdown. Around 10:30 a.m., police said an unknown suspect fired several shots near 37th and Highland. It does not appear anything was hit at this time. In a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Oxygen

Mother, Sons Arrested In Connection With 2018 Murder Of Man Found In A Michigan Lake

A mother and her two sons are in custody after authorities connected them to the 2018 murder of a man found in a lake. Michigan brothers Angel Jose Alvarez, 22, and Juan Diego Hernandez, 27 – along with their mother Guadalupe Davila-Rodriguez, 46 – were arrested on Friday for their roles in the murder of Emilio Valdez, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Valdez, 20, was shot to death and dumped in Osmun Lake in Pontiac, Michigan, nearly four years ago, authorities say.
PONTIAC, MI
UPMATTERS

Police: Wisconsin man shoots, kills co-worker after 7 days at job

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An employee who only had worked seven days at a Wisconsin business was arrested for shooting and killing his co-worker. According to the Janesville Police Department, on April 26 around 4:30 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in saying an employee at Precision Drawn Metals was shot in the back. When officers arrived, multiple people were seen leaving the building.
JANESVILLE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot Dead In Minneapolis Drive-By Shooting, Making Him 6th Homicide Victim In Past 8 Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was shot dead while sitting inside a vehicle Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis, marking the city’s sixth homicide in the past eight days. Officers were called to the 3300 block of Knox Avenue North just before 6 p.m., where they found a victim who was in his 20s. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. (credit: CBS) Witnesses tell police this was a drive-by shooting. This is the city’s 28th homicide of the year, and police spokesperson Garrett Parten says the rate of killings is on pace with 2021, which was almost a record year. “We need people to stand shoulder to shoulder and stand up in this community,” Parten said. Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS 58

Grandmother of slain 13-year-old says family is hurting as her 10-year-old sister recovers from injuries

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The grandmother of 13-year-old Shanaria Wilson, who was shot dead over the weekend, said her family is determined to see justice served. On Sunday night, April 24, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the south side of Milwaukee. Police were called to S. 5th Place and Rogers where Shanaria Wilson was shot dead; her 10-year-old sister, Shyier, was injured by the shooting and an 18-year-old male was also hurt.
MILWAUKEE, WI

