1968 Jaguar XKE Series 1.5 Is One Of Jaguar's Best Transition Cars

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gH3jn_0fO1oGOI00

This classic British convertible is a unique model that most may have never heard of!

Jaguar has been one of the UK's most respected and prominent luxury automobile manufacturers for nearly a century. From the old racers of yesteryear to the great comfort of their modern lineup, it's hard to beat a true-blooded Jag! Vintage models are particularly well-known for their innate ability to bring a smile to any driver's face. Among these individual works of art, you will find the XKE at the top of the food chain as it sports all of the brand's most outstanding features from the late 1960s. Fans around the globe are avid about the car's reputation, and this specific vehicle is a perfect example of a Jaguar luxury performance automobile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xKJmw_0fO1oGOI00

The European sports car in question is a 1968 Jaguar XKE Series 1.5 E-Type, which makes most other cars on the road appear lifeless compared. If that mouthful of a name confuses you, just know that this car is a transition between Series One and Series two. Along with some of the classic styling cues of the Series one, the vehicle also boasted many performance features that set it apart from the competition. These include independent front and rear suspension, four-wheel-disc brakes, and a rack & pinion steering setup. These features came together to create an insane opponent on any road racing track. However, the main attraction has got to be the engine, so what does this vintage Jaguar have under the hood?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvQfV_0fO1oGOI00

Powering this sleek and nimble beast is a 4.2-liter inline-six which would be considered a big motor for a six-cylinder today. Back in the day, this engine put out 265 horsepower translating to a 0-60 mph time of just 6.7 seconds. With rapid acceleration, you also get a mighty top speed of 150 mph, more than enough to defeat any car from the same era. That's what made this car such a fantastic performance option in its day and the reason it stands tall as one of Britain's most valuable collector cars. If you're an enthusiast with a taste for fast classic cars, this vehicle will suit you well. The only question now is, what are you waiting for?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12obRh_0fO1oGOI00

This vehicle and many other classics and special interest automobiles are for sale on Clasiq.com Clasiq takes online transactions to a new level with Independent Inspection Reports for all vehicles. Check out their listings and bid with confidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrAtg_0fO1oGOI00

