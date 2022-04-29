ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Players the Penguins Need More From to Make a Deep Playoff Run

By Ray Lindow
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Penguins are heading to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 16th consecutive season. Most of that speaks to the exceptional seasons of their top players, who have carried the workload for the team all year. Although in order to be any sort of contender for the Cup this Spring, there...

Pgh Hockey Now

Crosby Veers from Script on Letang, Malkin Future: ‘It’s Not Going to Last Forever’

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby veered from the script on Thursday. The company line has been to ignore or claim to ignore the potential end of the greatest team core in the salary cap era and one of the greatest team nuclei in NHL history. Instead, Crosby admitted the unknown and wistfully acknowledged the end of Crosby-Malkin-Letang could be near.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Islanders, Senators, NHLPA News

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Mathew Barzal talked about sticking with the New York Islanders despite their struggles this season, and Carey Price talked about his future in the NHL. The Toronto Maple Leafs got the Tampa Bay Lightning as their first-round playoff opponent. Will Michael Bunting be back in time to help? The Ottawa Senators will need to make a decision on Matt Murray and it sounds like the NHLPA has made a decision about Donald Fehr.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Bratt Now Among Team’s Building Blocks

Like Nico Hischier, the signs for a breakout season were always there for Jesper Bratt. That’s what the New Jersey Devils got from him this year, as he enters the final game of the 2021-22 season with 26 goals and 72 points in 75 games. It’s the first time the Devils had a 70-plus scorer since Taylor Hall in 2017-18, when he won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player.
NEWARK, NJ
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch defeat Penguins, 4-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 4-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena to secure second place in the North Division and clinch home ice in the best-of-five North Division Semifinals. The win also sets a new franchise record with a 12-game home winning...
SYRACUSE, NY
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Spring Township, PA
The Hockey Writers

Behind a Bizarre Friday Night for the Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars entered Friday night with a chance to move into the 7th spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In order to do so, they needed two points against the Anaheim Ducks and a regulation loss from the Nashville Predators. What came next could not have been predicted. Stars...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Kenny Pickett Chooses Jersey Number With Steelers

The only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was Kenny Pickett from Pitt. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 20th pick. Less than 24 hours later, Pickett revealed what jersey number he’ll wear for his rookie season in Pittsburgh. Pickett has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Evgeni Malkin
Rickard Rakell
Kasperi Kapanen
Sidney Crosby
Jeff Carter
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Should Pursue Pierre-Luc Dubois if He Becomes Available

A disastrous 2021-22 campaign for the Montreal Canadiens is on the verge of mercifully coming to an end and the attention is about to shift to a busy offseason ahead for Executive Vice President Jeff Gorton and general manager Kent Hughes. Even though much of the focus will be on...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers News & Rumors: Panarin, Copp, Krieder & More

The New York Rangers came out of Tuesday’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes a little banged up. Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp didn’t play in Wednesday’s game against former Ranger Marty St. Louis‘ Montreal Canadiens. However, neither injury appears to be serious. Chris Kreider received special honors on two nights, and president and general manager (GM) Chris Drury made some savvy moves at the trade deadline that are already paying off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

4 Oilers’ 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff Predictions

The Edmonton Oilers are back in the playoffs for the third season in a row and expected to do much better than a first round sweep. They have one win in their past eight playoff games, ever since they made it to game seven of the second round in 2017.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Dylan Strome’s Comeback a Bright Spot During Blackhawks’ Season

The Chicago Blackhawks’ 2021-22 season is officially over, and there were plenty of downs. Their 0-9-2 start to the season set a record for the worst start in franchise history. Their .415 points percentage is the lowest since the 2005-06 season, and they missed the playoffs for the fifth straight season with a record of 28-42-12. Because of all the low points, it’s easy to dwell on who and what went wrong. But the players who paid their dues deserve recognition, and one of them is center Dylan Strome.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Matthews, Marner, Kallgren & McMann

Tonight is the last game of the 2021-22 season, and a drastically reduced Toronto Maple Leafs’ team will meet their arch-rival the Boston Bruins tonight in a game that suddenly might mean more than first anticipated. Should the Bruins win tonight and the Tampa Bay Lightning lose in regulation to the Islanders in New York, the playoffs change a great deal.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Ducks’ Colangelo Focused On Consistency for Junior Season

Sam Colangelo didn’t score a single goal during his freshman season at Northeastern University. Sure, he only played in eight games, but it was still something that bothered the 21-year-old going into his sophomore season of collegiate hockey. “My freshman year, a lot of it was out of my...
NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Hockey Writers

Will Red Wings’ Draft Lottery Luck Finally Change?

With the NHL’s regular-season finishing on Friday night (except for a rescheduled match between the Winnipeg Jets and the Seattle Kraken on Sunday), fans of every NHL team have something to look forward to over the next few weeks. Sure, some of those fans have the playoffs to look ahead to, which is cool and all, but fans of less fortunate teams are now free to prepare themselves for the first official offseason event: The NHL Draft Lottery. The draft lottery is where the NHL reveals which two teams have won the lottery and which teams will lose out, dropping up to two spots in the draft order. This event will be taking place on Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET, a little over a week from now. Will this finally be the year that the Detroit Red Wings win the draft lottery?
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

3 Reasons the Dallas Stars Made the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Dallas Stars locked up a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by earning one point against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. Then, after a shocking night that featured a Stars win in an ‘Emergency Backup Goalie’ situation and a four-goal comeback from the same Coyotes against Nashville, the Stars found themselves in the 7th seed preparing to take on the Calgary Flames.
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Sharks Have Few Options to Clear Cap Space this Offseason

The San Jose Sharks have faced many tough battles throughout the past decade. The infamous rivalry between the Sharks and the Los Angeles Kings, the new, budding rivalry with the Vegas Golden Knights, and numerous failed attempts to win the Stanley Cup highlight some of the most challenging struggles this franchise has dealt with. However, the most brutal fight the team has had comes from within the organization itself; the horrific lack of salary cap space.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News & Rumors: Price, Saying Goodbye to Lafleur & More

In this week’s Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, we’ll break down the final week of Montreal’s season. Canadiens fans will tearfully say their goodbyes to a legend of the game this week as Guy Lafleur will lay in State. Carey Price will have to find out if he can continue playing at a level he finds appropriate, but he may have played his last game in the NHL. Jeff Petry may be another member of the team that could have played his last game as a Montreal Canadiens. Interim head coach Martin St. Louis will be in search of a new contract and general manager Kent Hughes has two months to set the team up for an entertaining two days at the NHL Entry Draft.
NHL

