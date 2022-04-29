ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins Will Need to Finish Better in the Playoffs

By Scott Roche
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2021-22 regular season coming to an end, the Boston Bruins are inching closer to the Stanley Cup playoffs. They currently sit in the first Eastern Conference wild card position and since Jan. 1, the Bruins have been one of the best teams in the NHL along with the Western...

Pro Hockey Rumors

Martin St. Louis expected to remain coach of Canadiens

The Canadiens’ season was an incredibly difficult one, with the team falling from Stanley Cup Finalists in 2020-21 to last in the NHL in 2021-22. Longtime GM Marc Bergevin departed the post he had held for nearly a decade, and the team hired former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton and player agent Kent Hughes to lead their new era of hockey operations.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Bratt Now Among Team’s Building Blocks

Like Nico Hischier, the signs for a breakout season were always there for Jesper Bratt. That’s what the New Jersey Devils got from him this year, as he enters the final game of the 2021-22 season with 26 goals and 72 points in 75 games. It’s the first time the Devils had a 70-plus scorer since Taylor Hall in 2017-18, when he won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Islanders, Senators, NHLPA News

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Mathew Barzal talked about sticking with the New York Islanders despite their struggles this season, and Carey Price talked about his future in the NHL. The Toronto Maple Leafs got the Tampa Bay Lightning as their first-round playoff opponent. Will Michael Bunting be back in time to help? The Ottawa Senators will need to make a decision on Matt Murray and it sounds like the NHLPA has made a decision about Donald Fehr.
ELMONT, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Gets Testy With Joel Embiid After Sixers Eliminate The Raptors

Drake has always been a big fan of the Toronto Raptors, and there is no doubt that he takes his team very seriously. Throughout the first round of the NBA playoffs, Drake has been at all of the Raptors' home games. Of course, things did not start out well for the Raptors as they went down 0-3 to the Philadelphia 76ers. This led to some trash talk between him and Joel Embiid, who has been killing it for the Sixers squad.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Yankees demote reliever, bring back outfielder | What it means

KANSAS CITY — The Yankees’ outfield is back to full strength. They returned center fielder Aaron Hicks from the paternity leave Friday morning before starting a three-game series with the Royals at Kauffman Stadium. The move came after the Yankees sent reliever Ron Marinaccio to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Hicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Special Teams Perfect in OT Win Over Flames

After a rough loss to the Arizona Coyotes two nights prior, the Minnesota Wild were looking to get back into the win column. They started their final back-to-back of the regular season against the Calgary Flames and things were pretty equal for the first two periods. It was tied at zero after one, as the Flames got on the board first in the second period but the Wild answered right back to tie it up at one.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

3 Islanders Takeaways From Win vs. Capitals – 4/28/22

The New York Islanders faced the Washington Capitals for the second game of a home and home series and the result echoed the 4-1 victory from Tuesday night. The Islanders scored two goals in the first period and never looked back, defeating the Capitals 5-1 in the final game of the season series with another dominant performance against their Metropolitan Division rival.
ELMONT, NY
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Should Pursue Pierre-Luc Dubois if He Becomes Available

A disastrous 2021-22 campaign for the Montreal Canadiens is on the verge of mercifully coming to an end and the attention is about to shift to a busy offseason ahead for Executive Vice President Jeff Gorton and general manager Kent Hughes. Even though much of the focus will be on...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Behind a Bizarre Friday Night for the Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars entered Friday night with a chance to move into the 7th spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In order to do so, they needed two points against the Anaheim Ducks and a regulation loss from the Nashville Predators. What came next could not have been predicted. Stars...
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Will Red Wings’ Draft Lottery Luck Finally Change?

With the NHL’s regular-season finishing on Friday night (except for a rescheduled match between the Winnipeg Jets and the Seattle Kraken on Sunday), fans of every NHL team have something to look forward to over the next few weeks. Sure, some of those fans have the playoffs to look ahead to, which is cool and all, but fans of less fortunate teams are now free to prepare themselves for the first official offseason event: The NHL Draft Lottery. The draft lottery is where the NHL reveals which two teams have won the lottery and which teams will lose out, dropping up to two spots in the draft order. This event will be taking place on Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET, a little over a week from now. Will this finally be the year that the Detroit Red Wings win the draft lottery?
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

4 Oilers’ 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff Predictions

The Edmonton Oilers are back in the playoffs for the third season in a row and expected to do much better than a first round sweep. They have one win in their past eight playoff games, ever since they made it to game seven of the second round in 2017.
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins’ Ullmark Deserves to Start Game 1 in the Playoffs

Following a second-round elimination by New York Islanders in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, veteran goalie Tuukka Rask was going to be a free agent and in his final media availability, he announced that he was going to have offseason hip surgery that would sideline him until January or February in the middle of the 2021-22 season. At that point, all eyes were set on Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney and what would he do?
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Panthers Offense & Goaltending Will Carry Them Over the Capitals

The Florida Panthers go into the first round of the 2022 postseason with statistically their best regular season in franchise history in the books. This includes the top spot in the NHL, with a record of 58-18-6 for a total of 122 points, the most in a single season for Florida. In addition, they captured their first ever Presidents’ Trophy. But now, it is time to see if they can create even more history as they start their road to the Stanley Cup against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, May 3. They’re looking for their first series win since the “Year of the Rat” in 1996.
SUNRISE, FL
The Hockey Writers

Weekes Has Very Bad Take on Oilers & Kings Goaltending

Many pundits and analysts are discussing the advantages and disadvantages as first-round matchups are set, and Kevin Weekes did just that on NHL Network about the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings series. The first round has been set for a few days now, and after a big stumble in the middle of the season, the Oilers surged back under head coach Jay Woodcroft, and solidified home ice in the first round.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

7 Most Valuable Contracts From 2021 Free Agency

The goal of every team should be to find players that can contribute without breaking the bank. The 2021 free-agent class was no different, as teams were able to find key contributors for low prices. Here are the top seven value free-agent contracts that were signed last offseason. Michael Bunting...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Current Flames Squad Much Deeper Than 2019 Playoff Duds

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. The Calgary Flames finish the regular season with a Pacific Division title (with the most points since 1988-89), the top-line forwards all have career years, and they face a wild-card team in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. That description could either be from the 2018-19 season or the current campaign that wrapped up on Friday.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors: Matthews, Marner, Kallgren & McMann

Tonight is the last game of the 2021-22 season, and a drastically reduced Toronto Maple Leafs’ team will meet their arch-rival the Boston Bruins tonight in a game that suddenly might mean more than first anticipated. Should the Bruins win tonight and the Tampa Bay Lightning lose in regulation to the Islanders in New York, the playoffs change a great deal.
NHL

