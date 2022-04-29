ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy issued warrant from LSU Police

By Nexstar Media Wire, Trinity Velazquez
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ajJNO_0fO1o27N00

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WVLA ) — “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has been issued a warrant from the Louisiana State University Police Department, he said Thursday.

Hardy, a native of Livingston Parish, Louisiana, said the warrant concerned a “sensitive” allegation, but he did not provide further details.

“Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department,” Hardy wrote on social media. “I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

An official at LSU confirmed an active investigation but declined to provide additional information.

Family releases new music from ‘AGT’ star Nightbirde

Hardy, 21, appeared on the 17th season of “American Idol” in 2019 and went on to win the competition. He was also a contestant on the show’s previous season but didn’t make it to the finals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Livingston, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laine Hardy
K945

Here’s the Top 10 Actors from Louisiana (#1 is from Bossier City)

We may have drooled a little while compiling this list of Louisiana's all-time biggest actors!. Stacker.com has gathered a list of the biggest actors from the great State of Louisiana using data curated by IMDB.com. Stacker.com used IMDB.com's 'most popular' list when building this fun list of Louisiana's top actors....
BOSSIER CITY, LA
WCBD Count on 2

SC man arrested for cashing in stolen lottery tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Columbia man was arrested this week for alleged lottery fraud. Warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division show Willie Lee Moses II, 36, attempted to turn in two stolen scratch-off lottery tickets on August 30 at a convenience store in Columbia. Investigators say the tickets were previously stolen during […]
WCBD Count on 2

1 arrested for April 19th shooting on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities announced they have made an arrest in a shooting that happened last week on King Street. Charleston Police Major Warrants Detectives, along with the US Marshals Task Force Officers and Summerville Police Officers worked together in arresting 21-year-old Shakayla Gilliard of North Charleston. According to Charleston PD, officers responded to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Police#American Idol#The Warrant#Agt#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry man wins $2 million on scratch-off ticket

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lottery player in the Lowcountry recently won $2 million on a scratch-off. State lottery officials said the player was “feeling lucky” when he purchased an Instant Millions ticket at the Ashley Mobile store in North Charleston. Realizing he had won, the player said there were two people he could […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD looking for missing 7-year-old, 15-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police are looking for two missing children. Police say that the two children are believed to be with their mother, Dominique Smalls. Dmaine Walker, 7, is described to be four feet tall, weighing 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. NCPD says that Serenity Brooks, 15, is […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
99.9 KTDY

Garth Brooks Performing ‘Calling Baton Rouge’ in Tiger Stadium Was Even More Epic Than We Imagined

Legendary country superstar Garth Brooks put on a show for the ages at Tiger Stadium Saturday night. Garth played to more than 100,000 screaming fans in Death Valley, a massive stadium that plays home to the LSU Tigers. Given the location of the show, the most anticipated moment of the night was his live performance of "Callin' Baton Rouge"—a song that many would agree was the unofficial anthem of LSU Football.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy