ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, KS

Auto racing returns to the Kansas State Fair

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After nearly two decades, championship dirt track auto racing is returning to the famed half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fair on Sunday, Sept. 18, with the smashing...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tornado barrels through parts of Kansas, causes severe damage

WICHITA, Kan. — Several people were injured and multiple buildings were damaged after a tornado ripped through parts of Kansas on Friday, officials said. At an early Saturday morning news conference, Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said 966 buildings were in the path of the twister, which began in Sedgwick County and moved into Butler County, KWCH-TV reported.
ANDOVER, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Derby, KS
Derby, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Hutchinson, KS
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

New public fishing lake set to open in Kansas

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new fishing spot will be open soon according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks near the city of Emporia. This new public fishing spot will be at King Lake, located on the northern edge of Emporia State University and Interstate 35. It is the result of an ongoing […]
EMPORIA, KS
Mighty 990

Multiple Tornadoes Sucker Punch Wichita, Kansas

DEVELOPING STORY: Tornadoes have devastated parts of Wichita tonight. There is heavy damage reported across the area. There is no word on injuries or fatalities. SMG staff will continue updating this news thread. Videos and photos are posted below. Click here to download the FREE KWAM APP for conservative news 24-7.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Racing#The Kansas State Fair#Demolition Derby#Kansasstatefair Com
KSN News

What are these loud booms in central Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Aftermath in Leoti, Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Saturday’s storm caused a lot of damage for some residents in Leoti, Kansas. KSN News talked with a farm bureau agent who says the storm kept her busy. Berta Binns says as of yesterday morning, she had more than 12 clients filling reports of damage. Residents were sending in pictures of golf […]
LEOTI, KS
KWCH.com

Wild car video from Andover, Kan. tornado

The majority of sports betting will be run through the 4 state-owned casinos which can partner with Sportsbook platforms to allow for onsite & online betting. Poetry event aims to uplift young girls, features surprise celebrity guest. Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT. Actress, director, singer, and dancer...
ANDOVER, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power, officials said Saturday. In addition to wreckage from the tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling...
KANSAS STATE
NBC Sports

Friday NASCAR schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

A busy weekend of NASCAR racing starts Friday at Dover Motor Speedway. The Monster Mile opens its doors with ARCA Menards Series East action practice, qualifying and a 125-lap race. Before the green flag flies on the day’s main event, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will hit the track for practice...
MOTORSPORTS
KWCH.com

Evening severe threat continues in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Highest chance for severe weather will continue up until midnight before a cold front sweeps the severe weather on to the east. Until then, very large hail, high winds, and a tornado remain possible. The chances exist over northern Kansas and areas east of I-135. In...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy