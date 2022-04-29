ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Here's What Exxon and Chevron Are Saying About Energy Right Now

By Dan Caplinger
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkets gave back some ground after a strong Thursday performance. Both Exxon and Chevron posted strong earnings results but saw their shares fall back slightly. There are concerns about the sustainability of the recent rally, but even a pullback in oil prices wouldn't hurt the two energy giants too...

www.fool.com

Related
Salon

“Time for Big Oil to stop lying”: Oil execs got huge pay days while hiking gas prices on consumers

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Research out Monday reveals that CEOs from 28 of the top oil and gas companies enjoyed a combined $394 million in total compensation in 2021, including through "eye-popping" bonuses that together topped $31 million.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Chevron Reaps Biggest Profit in Almost 10 Years

Chevron Corp. posted the highest quarterly earnings in almost a decade as soaring energy demand and Russia’s war on Ukraine strained global supplies, ratcheting up prices for everything from natural gas to diesel. Net income adjusted for one-time items was $6.5 billion, the highest since the second quarter of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Big Oil#Energy Companies#Motley Fool#Ixic#Dji#Nasdaq#Exxonmobil#Xom
marketplace.org

Rising oil prices fuel a windfall for the industry

It’s a pretty good time to be an oil company. Riding the “Putin price hike,” Exxon Mobil reported first-quarter profits of $5.5 billion on Friday — more than double what it made in the same period last year. What’s Exxon going to do with the windfall...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on pump prices, lease sales, Covid trends and more. Read on for more detail.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Elon Musk Wants More Oil Production - Net Zero Oil Is Coming To Help

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. When the world’s richest man Tweets, the markets listen, and Elon Musk sent shockwaves through the business world when he recently called for more oil production. The famous billionaire made much of his fortune disrupting the auto industry with electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions, making him seem like an enemy of an oil and gas sector that made fortunes fueling gasoline-hungry cars and trucks. Perhaps Musk is not an enemy of the new, lower carbon version of the oil and gas sector. As an elite investor himself, he may be ahead of the curve on another huge investing trend - the move toward Net Zero oil and gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Exxon, Chevron post big revenues, but Wall Street shrugs

April 29 (Reuters) - The two largest U.S. oil companies on Friday posted big revenues in the first quarter, but analysts said Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N)fell short of expectation during a period when oil prices surged to nearly $140 a barrel. Exxon and Chevron earned $5.5...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Exxon, Chevron earnings surge on high oil, gas prices

ExxonMobil and Chevron saw sales surge during their respective first quarters of 2022 as oil and gas prices soared amid record high inflation and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. XOM EXXON MOBIL CORP. 87.20 +2.56 +3.02%. Exxon reported $5.48 billion, or $1.28...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thecheyennepost.com

Weekly energy roundup: Gasoline rises, natural gas eases, oil holds steady

In Wyoming, most of us fuel our cars with gasoline, heat our homes using natural gas and rely on electricity generated from coal. And we depend on state services paid for, in large part, by taxes imposed on the companies extracting that oil, gas and coal — industries whose contributions to state coffers have also kept our individual taxes low.
WYOMING STATE
rigzone.com

Oil Continues to Trade on Headlines

Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil and gas price trends, Strategic Petroleum Reserve contract awards, refinery closures and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this...
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

Chevron (CVX) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Chevron (CVX -3.16%) Good morning. My name is Katie, and I will be your conference facilitator today. Welcome to Chevron's first quarter 2022 earnings conference call. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the conference call over to general manager of investor...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Diesel prices soaring beyond crude, gasoline — and likely to stay that way

Along with the pain of higher prices in general at the pump, truck drivers are dealing with the fact that diesel has risen beyond increases in crude and gasoline. The numbers are stark on how much diesel has risen relative to other benchmark oil prices in recent weeks. According to the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), retail gasoline is up 26% from the start of the year — but diesel is up 42.8%.
TRAFFIC
Motley Fool

ExxonMobil (XOM) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. ExxonMobil (XOM -2.24%) Q1 2022 Earnings Call. Apr...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years

Enterprise Products Partners' midstream assets help keep the world powered and help to power its huge 7.1% yield. Enbridge's high yield, when combined with dividend growth, makes it a surefire income source. Kinder Morgan's dividend is on an increasingly sustainable foundation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS

