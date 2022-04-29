Arlington alfresco dining resumes Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- More automatic license plate readers are going up on Chicago expressways.There will be a total of 56 readers installed on I-90, I-290, I-55 and I-57.That's adding to the 99 readers already on the Dan Ryan Expressway. Illinois State Police want to install 300 more by the end of this summer.The cameras capture images automatically, but the law prohibits those images from being used for speeding or other petty offenses.Money to increase the number of cameras comes from the Tamara Clayton Expressway Camera Act, named for a postal worker who was shot and killed while driving on I-57 near Cicero Avenue back in 2019.

