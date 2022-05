Blizzard Entertainment is teasing that a new game set in the Warcraft universe will be revealed next week. News of the project was provided through the official World of Warcraft Twitter account earlier today. At this time, nothing specific has been offered about the game, but it seems that it will be released exclusively on mobile devices. The official reveal for the game is set to take place on Tuesday, May 3rd at 10 a.m. PT, and it will be showcased during a special livestream. That means fans shouldn't have much longer to wait before we get some concrete details about this new game!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO