When it comes to Tampa jokes, maybe St. Pete gets last laugh | Column

Lights on The Bending Arc at the St. Pete Pier light up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the people fighting a Russian invasion in Ukraine. When did St. Pete become a happening place, a town that no one jokes about anymore? [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

When we arrived in St. Petersburg in 1977, the city mostly sucked.

I use that discourteous description a lot. What surprises me is how few people who remember those days complain or disagree.

The Vinoy was a ruin. Webb’s City, the wacky drugstore, was on its last legs. The only people walking the streets in the evening looked to be old, or poor, or wasted, or all three.

There were saving graces, to be sure: the weather during the Winter, the beaches and the sea, Spring Training baseball, and, if I may say so, this newspaper.

But, in general, St. Pete was a laughingstock. The television comics of that day marked us as “the city of the newly wed and nearly dead”; or as “the world’s largest open-air mausoleum.”

In addition, St. Pete had an inferiority complex when it came to its “twin,” Tampa. Tampa got the university. Tampa got the football team. Tampa got the airport. Tampa was pegged as the next Atlanta.

These memories were inspired by Christopher Spata’s encyclopedic page one story last Sunday about how the great city of Tampa has somehow become a national laughing stock, the epitome of cultural mediocrity and low-class perversions. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, you have never driven past the strip clubs on Dale Mabry.

I can write another column about everything I think is great about Tampa, starting with the University of Tampa and its silvery minarets, the Oxford Exchange, the Straz theaters, the Riverwalk and the spiciness of Ybor. But in this column, I only note that Tampa’s national reputation may have gone down at exactly the same time that St. Pete’s trajectory has zoomed up.

From that sleepy time in 1977, St. Pete has grown into one of the most interesting, progressive and culturally creative cities in America, a great destination for people to visit and to live. I have seen recent comparisons of St. Pete to Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. For a city who shares a name with a famous city in Russia, these comparisons may be exaggerated, or just wishful thinking.

And our progress has come with an annoying amount of high-rise construction and a frustrating lack of available parking.

That said, I never thought I’d live to see it: St. Pete, a city of writers, artists and muralists; of actors and musicians; of museums and galleries; of funky shops and restaurants; of great parades honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Gay Pride; of coffee shops and breweries. Visit the Tombolo bookstore.

A friend from up north asked me how I could stand to live in Florida with its autocratic governor and lapdog Legislature. I invited her to come to St. Pete, where, among our other freedoms, we can still say “gay.”

I just re-read Christopher Spata’s article, looking for a mention of St. Pete. I found none. In one sense, that’s a good thing, a sign that the Sunshine City is no longer the target of comedians. I don’t like it, though, that those comics have found an easier target just by crossing the Howard Frankland Bridge at rush hour — a commute that few of us would laugh about.

Roy Peter Clark is a contributing writer. He can be reached at rclark@poynter.org.