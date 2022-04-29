ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Who could the Bucs take with the NFL draft’s second round opening pick? We have guesses

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DnxL_0fO1mw5s00
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92), being double-teamed by Temple offensive linemen C.J. Perez (62) and Richard Rodriguez (76) during a game last November, could be an option for the Bucs with the NFL draft's second-round opening pick tonight. [ CHRIS SZAGOLA | AP ]

If we’re reading the Tampa Bay tea leaves accurately, the chaos that ensued on opening night of the NFL draft could be kick-started again Friday evening.

After dealing their first-round pick (No. 27 overall) to the Jaguars in one of nine draft-night trades Thursday, the Bucs have tonight’s opening pick (No. 33) as well as a late-second-round selection (No. 60). But with all except one quarterback still available, a QB-deficient team could sway them to trade down again, giving Jason Licht and Co. more mid-round draft capital.

If they do stay put at No. 33, here are six guys that make sense for Tampa Bay:

TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Kb67_0fO1mw5s00
Colorado State's Trey McBride, seen here during Senior Bowl workouts, won the Mackey Award in 2021 as the nation's top tight end. [ BUTCH DILL | AP ]

Even if Rob Gronkowski opts to play in 2022 (he claimed Thursday he’s still undecided), he’d be on a one-year deal. As it stands, the Bucs have two tight ends on the active roster: 30-year-old Cameron Brate and 29-year-old Codey McElroy. McBride, the 2021 Mackey Award winner, is billed as a baby Gronk.

DE Logan Hall, Houston

A defensive tackle who could slide to end in Todd Bowles’ 3-4 scheme, Hall is the second-best end remaining on Mel Kiper Jr.’s board. An All-American Athletic Conference pick in 2021, Hall had 6½ sacks and 13½ tackles for loss last season.

CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

A year after taking Huskies pass-rush extraordinaire Joe Tryon-Shoyinka with their first selection, the Bucs could go for a Washington player a second consecutive year. With Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean entering the last year of their respective rookie contracts, Gordon — a former internationally competitive dancer — could be an intriguing replenishment.

DE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LprzN_0fO1mw5s00
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie led the Nittany Lions with 9 1/2 sacks in 2021. [ BUTCH DILL | AP ]

A Cameroon native who began his college career at Temple, Ebiketie is the top-rated defensive end remaining on Kiper’s board. Equipped with 34⅛-inch arms, he had a team-best 9½ sacks and 18 tackles for loss while blocking two kicks in 2021.

CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

In terms of cornerback talent, the Tigers have served the Bucs well in recent years (see Carlton Davis III, Jamel Dean). They could go back to that well tonight with McCreary, a 2021 first-team All-American who led the SEC with 14 pass breakups and made a career-high 49 tackles in 12 starts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6sOP_0fO1mw5s00

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCqhU_0fO1mw5s00
Receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1), a Plant High alumnus, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., in February. [ BUTCH DILL | AP ]

The Bucs aren’t about to let Tom Brady find himself short on receiver depth a second year in a row. With the timetable on Chris Godwin’s return from a torn ACL still unclear, they could endear themselves to the fan base by taking Watson, a former undersized Plant High receiver whose astounding surge up the draft boards was chronicled in this recent story.

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 1

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs trade their first-round pick to the Jaguars

TAMPA — As draft parties go, it was all pomp and no circumstance. The Bucs held a gathering at Raymond James Stadium, then sent fans home unfulfilled Thursday night after trading their first-round pick, 27th overall, to Jacksonville for the Jaguars’ first pick in the second (33), fourth (106) and sixth rounds (180).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Steelers Drafting A Quarterback

When the time came for the Pittsburgh Steelers to announce their No. 20 overall pick, the team had every quarterback option left at their disposal. Ultimately, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers organization elected to pick up Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett — taking him over Liberty’s highly-touted QB prospect Malik Willis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
Tampa, FL
Football
State
Colorado State
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Thinks Steelers Picked The Wrong Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted their quarterback of the future (or present) last night by taking Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick. But ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes that the Steelers picked the wrong quarterback to leave them. On Friday’s edition of First Take, Orlovsky asserted that while the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Codey Mcelroy
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr Names His 5 “Best Available” Prospects After First Round

Malik Willis — QB Arnold Ebiketie — DE Kiper originally projected each of these players to come off the board in the first round. Perhaps the most surprising first-round omission from last night’s selection process was Liberty quarterback Malik Willis. Heading into the first round, Willis was widely considered one of (if not the) best QB option in this year’s class. Many believed he had the potential to go early in the first. Ultimately, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was the only QB to come of the board at No. 20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Nfl Draft#American Football
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Drafted Somebody’s ‘Man Crush’

First, the Minnesota Vikings made splashy and controversial headlines by trading the 12th and 46th overall picks to the Detroit Lions on draft night in exchange for the 32nd, 34th, and 77th picks. Then, they drafted Lewis Cine, a safety from the University of Georgia. On the whole, Vikings faithful...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Mel Kiper Jr Praised 1 NFL Team’s Draft Last Night

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books as teams prepare for rounds two and three tonight. There was plenty of action – and plenty of trading – going on during the first round. One team that made a move late in the first round may have sealed the best Day 1 haul: the New York Jets.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
TMZ.com

Rob Gronkowski Says He'll Only Return To NFL For Buccaneers

It'll either be the couch or Tampa Bay for Rob Gronkowski in 2022 ... 'cause the tight end tells TMZ Sports the only team he'd come back to the NFL for is the Buccaneers. We got Gronk just before he partied his face off at his "Gronk Beach" fiesta in Las Vegas on Friday ... and he told us he's down to just two options for his immediate future.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy