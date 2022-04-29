ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Detroit — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park. The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022...

