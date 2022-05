NEW YORK -- As we celebrate Arab-American Heritage Month, we take you to Brooklyn where families have a brand new place to find support.CBS2's Cindy Hsu gives a tour of the new center in Cobble Hill.The Arab-American Family Support Center just opened its latest location on Atlantic Avenue. It's a central hub for Arab-Americans and it's full of decorations for Ramadan.The center helps low-income immigrants and refugees get some of the most basic necessities, such as diapers and food.New classrooms are ready for adult education and literacy classes."So it could be English as a second language, but also in preparation...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO