Baltimore, MD

Maryland DNR dedicates Baltimore County trail area to local conservationist

By Chris Montcalmo
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has dedicated a portion of the Gunpowder North Trail in memory of Jim Gracie, trout fisherman and stream restoration advocate who died in 2020. A ceremony at Gunpowder Falls State Park was attended by his wife, Jane Gracie, numerous current and former state officials, and others in the fishing and conservation communities.

A plaque on the trail reads a list of Gracie’s accomplishments: “An avid conservationist and leader of the Maryland Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Jim was instrumental in working together with the Department of Natural Resources to negotiate an agreement with the City of Baltimore establishing a minimum flow of cold water from the Prettyboy Reservoir, thereby securing the healthy and ideal habitat necessary for the proliferation of wild trout, and establishing the Gunpowder River as a world-renowned Blue-Ribbon trout stream.”

Gracie served as a long-time member of DNR Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission, including two terms as chair. In 1979, Gracie proposed a program to create urban trout fishing opportunities through “put and take trout stocking” into suitable urban waters. His advocacy led to DNR adopting a cold water fisheries management policy in the 1980s.

“Jim’s efforts contributed to transforming the Gunpowder River into one of the top trout streams in the United States,” Maryland DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “This trail is a fitting tribute to Jim for his extraordinary accomplishments in protection of our state streams, wetlands and coldwater fisheries. It was truly an honor to work with him during my time in the Maryland General Assembly and as secretary of DNR as he raised awareness of the importance of water quality in our Maryland streams.”

In 1985, Gracie left his successful career in the chemical industry to found Brightwater Inc., a local consulting firm dedicated to improving stream and water quality. He pioneered the natural channel design approach in Maryland, bringing national experts together with local agencies to design and construct the first stream restoration project in Maryland, Quail Creek.

The Jim Gracie Trail is located on the north side of the river and will extend east from Masemore Road to York Road. This trail compliments the Gunpowder South Trail, which was dedicated to the late fly fisherman Lefty Kreh in 2012, on the opposite side of the river.

Gracie was previously honored with the Maryland Water Monitoring Council Carl S. Weber Award in 2019, and was presented a DNR Certificate of Appreciation that same year.

Photos by Stephen Badger, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The post Maryland DNR dedicates Baltimore County trail area to local conservationist appeared first on Nottingham MD .

NottinghamMD.com

Freeze Warning issued for northern Baltimore County, Harford County

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for parts of Baltimore County and Harford County. The warning covers northern portions of Baltimore County and Harford County and will be in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Sub-freezing temperatures of around 30 – 32 degrees will will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected … Continue reading "Freeze Warning issued for northern Baltimore County, Harford County" The post Freeze Warning issued for northern Baltimore County, Harford County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Winning Maryland Lottery tickets sold in Nottingham, Parkville, Overlea, Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—It was a big week for local Maryland Lottery players, with big winners cashing in all over northeastern Baltimore County. In all, 33 tickets worth $10,000 or more were either sold or redeemed in the seven days ending April 24th. The Maryland Lottery paid a total of nearly $33.2 million in prizes during that span. Here is the roundup … Continue reading "Winning Maryland Lottery tickets sold in Nottingham, Parkville, Overlea, Middle River" The post Winning Maryland Lottery tickets sold in Nottingham, Parkville, Overlea, Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Axios

A look inside Maryland's iconic Mormon temple

If you've driven the northern end of the Beltway even just once, you've probably wondered what it's like inside the soaring, golden-spired Mormon temple. After years of wondering, I finally got to step inside, and soon you can too. Why it matters: For the first time in almost half a...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham, MD
Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County.

