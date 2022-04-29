ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, KY

Shootout between estranged husband & wife’s friend in Madison Co.

 2 days ago

Police are investigating a shootout between two men in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Mule Shed Road, just west of Richmond, WKYT.com reports. Upon arriving at the residence, police learned that Tommy Edington had arrived...

WTVQ

Two shot in domestic situation in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Madison County Sheriff’s deputies say around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, a call came in at a home on Mule Shed Lane for an ongoing domestic situation where a woman had an Emergency Protective Order (EPO) out against her estranged husband. Deputies say Tommy Edington, the...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
