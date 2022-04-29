Health and Wellness: Bacteria and viruses in food

There have been no reported illnesses yet, but the infected meat may still be in consumers’ homes. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) – a branch of the USDA – announced on Monday April 25th, 2022 that the Swedesboro, NJ-based company Lakeside Refrigerated Services was recalling 120,872 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O103. The recall was triggered because a routine sampling of the beef tested positive for the bacteria. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recall at this time. The beef was produced between February 1, 2022 and April 8, 2022 and was shipped to local retailers nationwide. Products may still be in consumers' homes; any packaging marked with the codes related to the recall should be thrown away.

SWEDESBORO, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO