Maple Grove, MN

Body to be exhumed in unexplained death of Maple Grove teen

By Tom Lyden
fox32chicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - An Anoka County Judge has granted the request of a Maple Grove mother to exhume the body of her 19-year-old son, Robbie Anderson, whose unexplained death was the subject of a FOX 9 investigation. Robbie Anderson died on December 4, 2009, after an...

CBS Minnesota

Incident Report: ‘Gun Fell Over And Discharged’ In 9-Year-Old’s Accidental Shooting Death

LYND, Minn. (WCCO) – More details are being revealed in a 9-year-old girl’s accidental shooting death in southwestern Minnesota earlier this month. Authorities said on the afternoon of April 18 a gun went off in a home in Lynd, which is about three hours west of the Twin Cities. She was airlifted to a hospital, but died in the overnight hours last Tuesday. In an incident report, authorities said a family member called police after a “gun fell over and discharged,” striking the girl in the head. The victim was conscious and breathing when the report was made. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing, but her death was “accidental in nature,” according to a statement. The identity of the girl has not been released, and authorities say they will not provide further updates out of respect for the family.
LYND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Son Tells Deputies He Stabbed His Dad During Altercation Near Mankato, Sheriff Says

MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed by his son Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called just after 1 p.m. to the 200 block of Eleanor Street in South Bend Township, in rural Mankato. The 59-year-old homeowner reported that his son had a knife, and had assaulted him before. The dispatch operator also heard “an apparent struggle” happening while law enforcement were en route to the residence. Deputies arrived to find the man’s 24-year-old son waiting outside, who “confirmed the disturbance.” He also told them he stabbed his dad, who was still inside. The victim was rushed to an area hospital, and his son was taken into custody and is waiting criminal charges in the Blue Earth County Jail. WCCO-TV does not typically identify suspects before they have been formally charged with a crime.
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Police fatally shoot male in Bowlus, Minnesota

A male was fatally shot by members of a police drug task force in central Minnesota Thursday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Thursday that a white male died following an incident just before 6 p.m. near Bowlus in Morrison County, about 30 miles northwest of St. Cloud.
BOWLUS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

2 Men Charged With Overdose Death of Minnesota Teenager

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - The drug overdose death of an Eagan teenager last year has resulted in charges against two Twin Cities men. The Dakota County Atty.'s Office has charged 29-year-old Jamal Adan of Burnsville and 27-year-old Sadiq Isack with third-degree murder. It's alleged they supplied the 16-year-old victim with what proved to be a fatal dose of fentanyl. Police in the southern Twin Cities suburb were called to the teenager's home on January 28, 2021, after his mother found him face down and unresponsive in his bed. Efforts to revive the juvenile were unsuccessful.
EAGAN, MN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Family Confirms Facebook Confession Made By 1 of 5 Found Dead In Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. – An immediate family member of the five people found dead in a Duluth home Wednesday has confirmed to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that the suspect in the crime, who was one of the dead, posted a confession on Facebook Wednesday morning about his mental health and that he had decided to kill himself, his aunt, uncle and his nieces.
DULUTH, MN
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Minnesota Man Found Limping Along I-35 Near Duluth After Being Shot In Both Legs

A 39 year-old man was found limping along Interstate 35 in Midway Township. He was taken to a Duluth hospital after being shot in both legs. According to DNT, the 39 year-old is from Wrenshall. Authorities also said the investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road, where six .45-caliber shell casings and one unspent .45-caliber bullet were located.
DULUTH, MN
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS

