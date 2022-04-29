ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Woman reportedly shoots into door of a Colorado Springs Apartment

By Nicole Heins
KKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened on North Academy Boulevard and Parkmoor Village Drive around 2 a.m. Friday. Officers responded to a...

www.kktv.com

Comments / 4

AP_001631.a7705c5a85f1402f9906026fe6ea3254.0447
2d ago

Hmmmmm a lil love triangle gone bad. Sad that people gotta play with peoples emotions. If u can’t be faithful dnt be in a relationship!!!

Reply(1)
6
