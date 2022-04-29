Death investigation underway in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Police in Waynesboro are investigating a death.
Thursday, around 5:40 p.m. police were called to East 8th Street and the Railroad Tracks for an unresponsive male.
Once on scene, officers found 59-year-old David Paulson of Waynesboro deceased beside the tracks.
Authorities say there’s no sign of foul play and the cause of death is unknown at this time.
An autopsy is scheduled for today.
If anyone has information regarding this case, please contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-8022 or 706-554-8030.
