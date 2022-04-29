ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Newest Columbus food hall, East Market, opens this weekend

NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been an emergence of food halls in...

www.nbc4i.com

NBC4 Columbus

Peanut Shoppe in Downtown Columbus to temporarily close

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Peanut Shoppe in Downtown Columbus is temporarily shutting its doors for extensive renovations. Downtown’s oldest retail establishment offering peanuts and candy to customers at 21 E. State St. will close for six months beginning on Saturday, May 7, as the store undergoes renovations to the exterior of the Fifth Third […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Columbus, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Since 1897, the Ringside Café has been a fixture of downtown Columbus. The burgers are produced entirely of 100% Angus meat. The "Ali" is a three-quarter-pounder who is eager to face its next foe. The Smokin Joe BBQ Bacon Burger and the Oscar De La Hoya, which has a Latin twist, are also crowd favorites.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

A Taste of Grove City Preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Taste of Grove City is back and it's a reason to explore new restaurants. Grove City Chamber of Commerce executive director Shawn Conrad and Heather Brokaw discuss participating restaurants, and what people can expect at the 13th annual "A Taste of Grove City" with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
GROVE CITY, OH
WLWT 5

Haunted house restaurant opens in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Fans of all things spooky and thrilling are sure to love a new haunted house restaurant that's opened in Cleveland, Ohio. The Haunted House Restaurant opened on July 20, 2021. It's Halloween all year long at this Ohio restaurant. “From the moment people come through the doors,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

No cash, no masks and no new coasters: Cedar Point, Kings Island, Kennywood offer milestone anniversaries, renovated hotels for 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The amusement park season is officially under way in Ohio, and for the first time in three years, the pandemic is not expected to dominate operations. Regional amusement parks -- including Cedar Point and Kings Island in Ohio, and Kennywood, Waldameer and Idlewild in Pennsylvania -- are hoping for a robust season in 2022, thanks to pent-up travel demand and a renewed interest in nearby destinations due to high gas prices.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

If you live in the Cleveland area, you can get mouthwatering barbecue at these 4 local businesses. This unassuming spot in Parma serves some of the best barbecue on the westside. Obviously, one can't go wrong with their baby back ribs. Patrons are also big fans of the juicy beef brisket and pulled pork. Their meats are delicious enough to stand on their own without sauce, but customers also love their two signature sauces—their smokehouse sauce, which is a Kansas-City-style barbeque sauce that's tangy sweet, and their mustard-and-vinegar-based barbeque sauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus area Mother’s Day brunch buffets and special menus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8 and many central Ohio restaurants are offering special holiday-specific menus to celebrate mom this year. From brunch buffets to multi-course meals, dine-in to carry out, there are several options to make the day special. The Berwick The annual in-person Mother’s Day Buffet has returned to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Parking in Columbus? Pay with your license plate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus will usher in a new way to pay for parking in the city starting this week. Beginning May 3, parking meters in certain sections of Columbus will be replaced with pay-by-plate kiosks. Along with the ParkColumbus app, the city said this will give commuters another way to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Marathon to close several Downtown Columbus roads

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With thousands of runners expected to flood the streets of Columbus during the OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon on Saturday, several roads are shutting down for the event. From 5 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday, the following roads will be closed: High Street from Broad Street to Rich Street West […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Inyerself

"White Castle" Arguably America's First Fast Food Burger Joint

I drive by a White Castle every day at approximately 5 am and marvel at the line-up of cars in the drive-thru line. It was about this time I realized White Castle must be offering breakfast, or people like the burgers this early in the morning. I was happy it was the former, and breakfast was on the menu. Why so excited for breakfast in the morning from White Castle?
CINCINNATI, OH
Narcity

13 Boozy Distillery Tours In Ontario That Are Worthy Of A Road Trip

You can sip your way through the province on whiskey, gin, rum, vodka and moonshine, among other liqueurs. Wine and beer tours get all the hype, but what about hopping around Ontario learning about the distilling process of various spirits?. Ontario has some fabulous craft spirits and these distilleries are...
DRINKS
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus’ first sober bar inspired by owners’ recovery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two Columbus natives have opened the city’s very first sober bar, providing a space where people could enjoy a fun atmosphere without the pressure of alcohol. It’s an endeavor inspired by their own sobriety. There are dozens of bars across Columbus, but none quite like The Dry Mill, located on South […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Cleveland, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Welcome to Irie Jamaican Kitchen, a restaurant in Old Brooklyn that serves dishes with a Caribbean flair. You can find Jerk Chicken and Curry Chicken on the menu as well as other traditional dishes. The chef uses his family's pots from Jamaica to this day! In addition, their Jahpotle bar offers fusion flavors with authentic Jamaican ingredients you're sure to love. Come have lunch at Irie for an unforgettable experience - it'll be worth your time!
CLEVELAND, OH

