ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, April 29

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brawling#Obstr#Misd#Ncic
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSN News

Man identified in deadly downtown Wichita shooting Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man has died from a shooting that happened early Sunday near downtown Wichita. According to the Wichita Police Department, officers got a call just after 1:20 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the 1300 block of N Hydraulic. “It did happen outside on the street, just south of […]
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

KBI helps make large meth distribution bust

BARBER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Barber County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Medicine Lodge Police Department, the Pratt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harper County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Friday for methamphetamine-related charges, according to a media release from the KBI.
BARBER COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
KSN News

4 killed in Oklahoma church van crash

WATTS, Okla. (KSNF) — A quadruple fatality accident involving an Oklahoma private church school van remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. The crash happened Thursday before 6 p.m. on U.S. 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is also under investigation, the patrol reported. Larry Valentine, […]
WATTS, OK
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police arrest Homicide suspect related to Newton Co. missing person case; Victim excavated from well

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Police Department release details in an arrest and homicide investigation where information originated in Newton County. Joplin Police Department say they were recently notified by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office of a death investigation that had possibly originated within the City of Joplin. After further investigation and collaboration with Newton County authorities, it was determined...
JOPLIN, MO
KSN News

Fire destroys home of Wichita firefighter’s parents

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire destroyed a house northwest of Valley Center early Wednesday morning. Crews got the call of a house fire on Chinook near 101st Street North just before 5 a.m. When crews got to the house, they found it going up in flames. Wichita, Valley Center, and Sedgwick County firefighters […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy