ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

James Corden calls leaving 'The Late Late Show' his 'hardest decision'

By Andrea Salcedo
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 1,000 nights, James Corden has opened "The Late Late Show" as the band played and scenes of the Los Angeles skyline filled the screen from CBS's studio. Viewers will only see him in that role for one more year. On Thursday, Deadline first reported that the...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Will CBS pick a woman to succeed James Corden as The Late Late Show host?

The Late Shift author Bill Carter tweeted in response to Corden announcing he was exiting late-night in 2023 after eight years, "I was sure CBS would choose woman last time" but "James popped up. I'd never HEARD of him." As Chloe Stilwell notes, network late-night has been full of men, particularly white men. Joan Rivers briefly hosted a show on Fox in the 1980s and Wanda Sykes briefly had a Saturday-night show on Fox in 2009. More recently, Lilly Singh had A Little Late on NBC after Late Night with Seth Meyers. "The problem there though is that NBC attempted to add another late-night show to an already overcrowded field, instead of giving one of the existing late-night hosting spots to a woman — which is where Corden’s open role leaves a perfect place for a woman to finally take over," says Stillwell. "Amber Ruffin currently hosts a late-night show on Peacock, and she would be a worthy contender to move over to CBS’s (late-night) opening. Other comics like Nikki Glaser, Ziwe, Ilana Glazer, Ali Wong, and Whitney Cummings would all be excellent in the role. There are so many adept, funny women who would revolutionize late-night television — and it’s about time a major network gave one of them the chance."
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

James Corden’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Adorable Children

James Corden‘s success as a comedian and television host has made him a celebrity in his own right, but in reality, most of his job is to speak with the celebrities. Therefore, not much is known about his personal life, like who his three kids are and when they were born. And for those who don’t know: Yes, he is married. The 43-year-old Tony Award winner met Julia Corden, nee Carey, at a Save The Children event in 2009 and he said it was love at first sight. “I said, ‘Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world,’” Corden told People in 2018. “She said, ‘Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.’ And I said, ‘I’ve never said it before in my life.’ That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Craig Ferguson
Person
Adele
Person
James Corden
Person
Bruno Mars
Popculture

Kelly Ripa Set to Host ABC Game Show Based on Popular Jimmy Kimmel Segment

Kelly Ripa is tapped to host the new ABC game show, Generation Gap. Executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Burnett, the network initially ordered the program three years ago. It was sitting in production limbo but will finally launch July 7 at 9 p.m., following Press Your Luck. Kimmel's Kimmelot, MGM Television, and Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Milojo produce the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Late Late Show#Cbs#British
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

After Stephen Colbert Jokes About James Corden Returning To Doctor Who, Fans Are Pondering The Idea

James Corden is officially stepping down as host of The Late Late Show in 2023 and will return to the UK after years of entertaining fans by singing with celebrities in cars (but not driving) and making the occasional film appearance. Though his time on late-night network television is over, it’s fair to say that his career will continue in some way. Stephen Colbert recently joked that he’ll head back to Doctor Who and, now, fans are pondering the idea.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy