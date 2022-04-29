Freeze Warning issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 21:42:00 Expires: 2022-05-02 00:45:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The island of Maui in Maui County * Until 1245 AM HST. * At 942 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over windward and southeast facing Haleakala slopes on windward Maui. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Public road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kipahulu, Kaupo, Nahiku, Hana, Keanae, Haleakala National Park, Wailua and Hamoa. This warning may need to be extended beyond 1245 AM HST if flooding persists. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

3 HOURS AGO