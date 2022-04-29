Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Westerly flow aloft strengthens areawide today, and the increased humidities across the east will fall rapidly into the single digits. This will set the stage for another round of critical fire weather conditions along and east of the central mountain chain. Yet another approaching storm system on Tuesday will keep windy conditions continuing areawide. With dry conditions still in place, critical fire weather conditions are possible areawide Tuesday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday late morning through Tuesday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...For the Red Flag Warning, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, and East Central Plains 10 AM MDT Monday morning through 8 pm MDT Monday evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, late Tuesday morning through early Tuesday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...For Monday, west to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. For Tuesday, southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...For Monday, 5 to 10 percent. For Tuesday, 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

