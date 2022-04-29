ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Frederick by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 08:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 1245 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or 9 miles east of Houma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Lockport, Montegut, Mathews and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Botetourt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Charlotte; Floyd; Franklin; Grayson; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Wythe Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Patchy dense fog developed overnight. Some of the thickest fog exists up against the Blue Ridge, as well as in low areas and valleys in the mountains. Fog should start to mix out after sunrise. If driving this morning, make sure you are using your low beams and adjust your speed accordingly. Likewise, avoid following other cars too closely to allow plenty of time to react.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
County
Frederick County, MD
County
Carroll County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
County
Cecil County, MD
County
Harford County, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
County
Washington County, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
County
Howard County, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Foard, Hardeman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA AND NORTH TEXAS * TIMING...This afternoon through early this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Low 90s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Salina Post

UPDATE: More wind today; warning, advisories issued

UPDATE: More counties are under wind advisories. See below. A high wind warning and wind advisories have been issued for counties in our area. A high wind warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for the following counties in our area, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Neb.
SALINA, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Central
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 04:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Leon; Liberty; North Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; San Jacinto; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 332 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodloch, or near Conroe, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Conroe, Willis, Panorama Village, Cut And Shoot, New Waverly and Woodloch. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Noon to 9pm MDT on Monday * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Madison; Washington FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington AR. In northeast Oklahoma, Delaware and Ottawa. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periodic showers and storms will occur this morning with lesser coverage this afternoon. A second period of potentially heavy rainfall is expected tonight with combined rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 3 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BENTON COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Washington Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Localized areas of dense fog are already being observed. These instances will be possible through the early morning commute. Motorists are encouraged to use extra caution when driving this morning.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Andrews, Borden, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Crane by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Central Brewster County; Chisos Basin; Crane; Dawson; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Howard; Lower Brewster County; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Presidio Valley; Reagan; Upton RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 12% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 12% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...From 7 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Southeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Maunabo and Yabucoa. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Page; Shenandoah; Warren Patchy Dense Fog This Morning Localized areas of dense fog are already being observed. These instances will be possible through the early morning commute. Motorists are encouraged to use extra caution when driving this morning.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Delaware; Ottawa FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington AR. In northeast Oklahoma, Delaware and Ottawa. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periodic showers and storms will occur this morning with lesser coverage this afternoon. A second period of potentially heavy rainfall is expected tonight with combined rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 3 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Westerly flow aloft strengthens areawide today, and the increased humidities across the east will fall rapidly into the single digits. This will set the stage for another round of critical fire weather conditions along and east of the central mountain chain. Yet another approaching storm system on Tuesday will keep windy conditions continuing areawide. With dry conditions still in place, critical fire weather conditions are possible areawide Tuesday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Tuesday late morning through Tuesday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...For the Red Flag Warning, Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, and East Central Plains 10 AM MDT Monday morning through 8 pm MDT Monday evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, late Tuesday morning through early Tuesday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...For Monday, west to northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. For Tuesday, southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...For Monday, 5 to 10 percent. For Tuesday, 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Frederick; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy