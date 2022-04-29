Freeze Warning issued for Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Central Brewster County; Chisos Basin; Crane; Dawson; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Howard; Lower Brewster County; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Presidio Valley; Reagan; Upton RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 12% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 12% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...From 7 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 6 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
