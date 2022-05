They say “never say never”, but at this point, the idea of any sort of reunion between the Kansas City Chiefs and star safety Tyrann Mathieu is off the table. The Chiefs just came through draft weekend with a startling investment into the team’s secondary, including two new safeties in the rookie class of 10 picks. Given the free-agent activity of this spring as well, it just makes no sense at all for the Chiefs to even think about potentially re-signing Mathieu.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 53 MINUTES AGO