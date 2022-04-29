ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Jets offered to trade San Francisco the No. 10 pick for Deebo Samuel

By Ian Roddy
 2 days ago
New York Jets apparently offered a trade package for Deebo Samuel. “With the 10th pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the New York Jets select Garrett Wilson.”. With those words from commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday night, the New York Jets made it official: Deebo Samuel will not be playing for...

