Detroit, MI

Two 10-year-old girls attacked by pit bulls during recess in Detroit are hospitalized

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Two little girls are currently hospitalized after they were attacked by two pit bulls during recess at an elementary school on Detroit's west side.

Authorities said the attack happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday at Bates Academy, which is a K-8 school along Wyoming Avenue.

During recess, school officials said a few of the students were playing with two pit bulls at Van Antwerp park right behind the school.

According to the Detroit Public Schools Community District, the students were told to leave the dogs alone -- and some did -- but two 10-year-old girls stuck around to continue playing.

One student said the dogs came out of nowhere and started chasing them.

The superintendent, Nikolai Vitti, said the two girls were then attacked and bitten by the dogs.

Animal control officers were able to capture one of the dogs, while the other one got away.

The students sustained dog bites and were taken to the hospital where they are currently listed in stable condition.

Vitti said the school will use a controlled release Friday to ensure children's safety.

