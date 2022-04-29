ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Monopoly letting players bring 1 retired token back to game

By Melanie DaSilva, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFeKZ_0fO1hnVC00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. ( WPRI ) — Monopoly tokens are changing once again, and players can be part of the decision.

Rhode Island-based toy company Hasbro , which has owned the rights to the game since 1991, is letting fans vote to bring back one of six iconic retired tokens: thimble, wheelbarrow, iron, boot, horse & rider or the money bag.

Voting began online Thursday and will last three weeks.

Fans can also vote on which current token should be removed from the game: Scottie, Hazel, battleship, penguin, rubber ducky, top hat, T-Rex or race car.

In 2013, fans voted to include the Hazel token as the newest piece, and the iron was retired. In 2017, the thimble, wheelbarrow and boot were retired and replaced by the penguin, T-Rex and rubber ducky.

Whichever token wins will get an update in the new version of the game, which will hit shelves in fall 2022 in the U.S. and spring 2023 globally.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Super Mario Knock-Off Discovered on Xbox Store

In the days of digital releases, knock-off games can sometimes slip through the cracks and end up on storefronts. Such was the case recently on the Microsoft Store, when a fake Mario game was made available for Xbox platforms. Titled Supertan Marioner 3D Infinity World Adventures, the game was an endless runner using a 3D model of Mario that looks like the one used in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. That's where the similarities begin and end, however, as the game featured generic backgrounds, and a complete lack of music; there was zero sound from the Mario series, or even public domain tracks, for that matter!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monopoly#Hasbro#Race Car#Wpri#Scottie Hazel
PC Gamer

Here are all the free games you can grab right now

There are lot of free games floating around there right now, from Epic's weekly freebies to publisher promos on Steam, GOG sale giveaways, and more. But staying on top of them all can be a real chore, and you might be missing out on some good stuff. So we here...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty cheaters now can't see or hear enemy players

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard's anti-cheat system is preventing cheaters from seeing other players. Earlier this week, the Call of Duty anti-cheat team published a brand new blog post, detailing its latest efforts to thwart cheaters in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard. Beginning right now, cheaters detected by the anti-cheat software won't be able to see opposing players, hear their footsteps, or see their bullets flying towards them.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Is there a game only you seem to remember?

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - How much free storage space have you got on your PC?. - Have you ever had to downgrade after an upgrade?. I think it had aliens in it. And the theme tune was unforgettable. It went, "da DA da," or something like that. Is there a game locked away in your memories, something from the distant past, that you can't remember the name of and nobody else ever mentions? In the foggy soup of edu-games and random things that came packaged with the family PC, is there something you wish you could recall? Maybe someone else will know what you're talking about. Now that I think about it, they probably weren't aliens. They might have just been weird fish.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch Sports urges players to learn from their past mistakes

With Nintendo Switch Sports on the cusp of release, Nintendo has issued a safety warning reminding players to exercise caution when playing the energetic game, which has also inadvertently conjured memories of hilarious Wii Sports accidents. Nintendo posted the information to its Japanese Twitter account, showcasing a selection of safety-related...
VIDEO GAMES
WDTN

WDTN

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy