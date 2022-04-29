ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Monopoly letting players bring 1 retired token back to game

By Melanie DaSilva, Nexstar Media Wire
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pgxur_0fO1hi5Z00

Monopoly tokens are changing once again, and players can be part of the decision, KTLA sister station WPRI reports.

Rhode Island-based toy company Hasbro , which has owned the rights to the game since 1991, is letting fans vote to bring back one of six iconic retired tokens: thimble, wheelbarrow, iron, boot, horse & rider or the money bag.

Voting began online Thursday and will last three weeks.

Fans can also vote on which current token should be removed from the game: Scottie, Hazel, battleship, penguin, rubber ducky, top hat, T-Rex or race car.

In 2013, fans voted to include the Hazel token as the newest piece, and the iron was retired. In 2017, the thimble, wheelbarrow and boot were retired and replaced by the penguin, T-Rex and rubber ducky.

Whichever token wins will get an update in the new version of the game, which will hit shelves in fall 2022 in the U.S. and spring 2023 globally.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Bethesda players can now start transferring games to Steam

Bethesda has announced that players can now finally bring their Bethesda.net games to Steam. In an update to the original blog post (published yesterday on April 27), the company confirmed that players will be able to simply transfer their games from their Bethesda.net library to their Steam account, as of yesterday.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monopoly#Hasbro#Race Car#Wpri#Scottie Hazel
KTLA

Fireball spotted over southern Mississippi, NASA confirms

A loud boom prefaced a streaking fireball spotted in three Southern states, scientists confirmed Thursday. More than 30 people in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi reported seeing the exceptionally bright meteor in the sky around 8 a.m. Wednesday after hearing loud booms in Claiborne County, Mississippi, and surrounding areas, NASA reported. It was first spotted 54 miles […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Coyote attacks girl in Huntington Beach: Police

A girl was attacked by a coyote in Huntington Beach Thursday night, the Huntington Beach Police Department announced in a press release. The attack at about 9:45 p.m. took place on the beach, north of the pier, police said. The child, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a local hospital with […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

LASD: Son stabbed mother in Lancaster

A 17-year-old boy is wanted by law enforcement after allegedly stabbing his mother inside their Lancaster home Saturday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 400 block of Gadsden Avenue around 5:40 a.m. after receiving a call about the unidentified teen. The teen’s mother told law enforcement that the 17-year-old made lewd gestures […]
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Masks required again on San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit

A mask mandate for commuter rail passengers is back by popular demand in the San Francisco Bay Area, the region that two years ago imposed the nation’s first coronavirus stay-at-home order and now is bucking the national trend away from required face coverings. The Bay Area Rapid Transit system, known as BART, had decided last […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ComicBook

Anastyr Brings Side-Scrolling, Beat-Em-Up Action to Tabletop

Anastyr recreates the fun beat-em-up side-scrolling gameplay found in classic video games like Golden Axe and Final Fight to the tabletop. The new board game by Mythic Games launched on Kickstarter earlier this month and has already raised over $500,000, with a planned fulfillment date of next summer. The characters and creatures of Anastyr were designed by artist Paolo Parente, an artist and game designer with credits working on art for Magic: The Gathering and Dark Horse Comics. Like other tabletop games published by Mythic Games, Anastyr features large, highly detailed miniatures and complex gameplay. However, the gameplay in Anastyr is focused primarily on taming monsters to use as mounts and building epic combos to defeat your foes.
VIDEO GAMES
KTLA

KTLA

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy