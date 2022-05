MANTOLOKING — The Mantoloking Environmental Commission held a seedling distribution event for Earth Day on April 22. Barbara Benz, councilwoman and head of the Environmental Commission, gave out seedlings for local native plants such as dogwoods, bayberries, and bald cypress outside Borough Hall. Along with seedlings, as a part of Bag Up New Jersey, the Environmental Commission was also handing out reusable bags and straws for the upcoming New Jersey plastic bag ban.

MANTOLOKING, NJ ・ 26 MINUTES AGO