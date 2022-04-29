Nebraska reports new bird flu case; Human tests positive in Colorado

Highly pathogenic avian influenza virus was detected in a snow goose from Canyon Ferry and a Canada goose from near Belgrade just northwest of Yellowstone National Park last week. The virus was detected earlier this month in domestic poultry in Montana’s Judith Basin and Cascade counties. Several more birds from around the state are currently undergoing testing for the highly contagious virus. Idaho is also monitoring an outbreak of avian flu in Caribou County just west of the state line from Star Valley, Wyoming. If sick birds are seen, Jackson Hole Radio Veterinary correspondent Dr. Stephanie Ninnemann says they should be reported to game officials.

