ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska reports new bird flu case; Human tests positive in Colorado

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Nebraska reports another confirmed case of bird flu, a person on the other side of the state border has been the first human to test positive....

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

China reports first human infection of H3N8 bird flu strain

China's health authority said Tuesday that it recorded its first human infection with the H3N8 strain of avian influenza. In a statement, the National Health Commission (NHC) said the variant was found in a 4-year-old boy from Henan province. The boy, who lives in the city of Zhumadian, had raised...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Nebraska Health
City
Washington, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Flu#Cdc#Avian Flu#Nda#Hpai
KOEL 950 AM

Are People In Iowa At Risk For Bird Flu?

Over 35.5 million birds have died from highly pathogenic avian influenza and now the CDC is saying one person has contracted the disease as well. In Colorado, a man that has been in direct contact with poultry and depopulation when it comes to bird flu has contracted the H5 strain of it.
IOWA STATE
MedicalXpress

Cases of coronavirus moving from mink to people confirmed by CDC

At least four people in Michigan infected with a version of the coronavirus found mostly in mink are the first known cases of possible animal-to-human transmission of the virus in the United States. The cases occurred in the first year of the pandemic and were confirmed Monday by the U.S....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Prices soar as avian flu hits 1-in-10 egg-laying hens nationwide

(The Center Square) – Egg prices increased dramatically in April, due in part to the avian flu, and industry sources don’t expect prices to fall anytime soon. United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data shows approximately 24.8 million egg-laying hens were affected by the flu, which typically requires destruction of the birds, since February.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Colorado prisoner becomes first confirmed US case of H5 bird flu contracted at poultry farm

A Colorado prisoner who had been working at a commercial chicken farm has tested positive for bird flu, the first confirmed case in the United States from a recent global outbreak.The inmate, aged under 40, was exposed to infected poultry while working at a processing plant in Montrose County as part of a work-release programme, state health authorities say.He had recovered after experiencing mild symptoms including fatigue, and had been isolated from other prisoners and treated with the antiviral drug oseltamivir, they added.No other cases have been detected, and Colorado officials say the risk to the public is low,...
AGRICULTURE
Jackson Hole Radio

Bird flu found in region

Highly pathogenic avian influenza virus was detected in a snow goose from Canyon Ferry and a Canada goose from near Belgrade just northwest of Yellowstone National Park last week. The virus was detected earlier this month in domestic poultry in Montana’s Judith Basin and Cascade counties. Several more birds from around the state are currently undergoing testing for the highly contagious virus. Idaho is also monitoring an outbreak of avian flu in Caribou County just west of the state line from Star Valley, Wyoming. If sick birds are seen, Jackson Hole Radio Veterinary correspondent Dr. Stephanie Ninnemann says they should be reported to game officials.
VIRUS
Daily Mail

Colorado prison inmate becomes first American infected by latest outbreak of H5N1 bird flu: Caught illness during pre-release placement at poultry farm and is now recovering

A Colorado prison inmate has contracted H5N1 bird flu at a poultry farm where he was placed as part of a pre-release work program. The unnamed inmate, who is under 40, contracted the bird flu - known medically as avian influenza - at Foster Farms after being directly exposed through culling, the Montrose Press and the CDC reported.
AGRICULTURE
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases up nearly 50% for second week

The number of identified coronavirus cases increased in Oregon for a fourth consecutive week, according to state data released Monday. The 48% increase in weekly confirmed or presumed infections marked the second consecutive week with nearly 50% growth, pushing identified cases to their highest levels since late February. But Oregon...
OREGON STATE
Agriculture Online

Two more bird flu outbreaks on Pennsylvania egg farms

In less than three months, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has killed more than 31 million birds, mostly chickens and turkeys, in domestic flocks from the Atlantic coast into the Rockies, according to USDA data released Sunday. Officials said bird flu was identified on two additional egg farms in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, with a combined 2 million hens.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC reports human case of avian influenza

A Colorado man has tested positive for an H5 bird flu virus, the first such case in the U.S., health officials said April 28. The Colorado health department said the man, who is younger than 40, had been working on a commercial farm with poultry that, according to the CDC, was presumably infected with H5N1. He reported fatigue as his only symptom and is now in isolation and being treated with the flu antiviral drug oseltamivir.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy