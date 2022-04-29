ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IL

ISP: 1-yr-old killed in Wayne Co. wreck involving semi

By 14 News Staff
14news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Officials say a one-year-old died in a two-vehicle wreck in Wayne County Thursday. Troopers say it happened on eastbound Illinois Route 15, just west of...

www.14news.com

Comments / 1

City
Wayne, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Wayne County, IL
Wayne County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Wayne County, IL
Accidents
#Isp#Traffic Accident#Wayne Co#Wfie#Dodge#Charger
