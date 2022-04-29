ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, OH

Ottawa American Legion to host spaghetti dinner

By Editorials
Lima News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA — There will be a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 6:30...

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Photos: Kids Hope cookout at Lima’s Unity Elementary

Kayla Jennings, a kindergarten student at Unity Elementary, enjoys a hot dog for dinner on Thursday night in her school’s gym. The cookout was sponsored by Kids Hope, a program that has been at Unity for several years. Mentors from Grace Community Church who participate in the program organize several events at the school throughout the year.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

AKC dog show to be held in Lima

LIMA — The Lima Kennel Club will host a multi-club show dog event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5 through Sunday, May 8 at the Lima Kennel Club Show Grounds, 1050 Thayer Road, Lima. This four-day dog show includes the Lima Kennel Club, the Licking River...
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Ottawa, OH
Lima News

Liberty Arts Magnet School to deliver showcase

LIMA — Liberty Arts Magnet School will presents its Arts Showcase from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3 at the Allen County Museum, 620 W. Market St., Lima. The event will feature student artwork from kindergarten through eighth-grade students, as well as displays and student projects featuring arts integration at the school.
LIMA, OH
WALA-TV FOX10

JTC Legacy Golf Tournament

The following information was provided by event organizers:. The Jackson Clark Foundation, Inc. was formed in honor of Jackson Talmadge Clark, a young man who at 17-years old lost his battle with Testicular Cancer. Growing up, Jackson was part of a family who dedicated their time to serve others in need through mission work both locally and internationally. Understanding that it only takes a willing set of hands to serve God, Jackson’s goal was to become a missionary.
FAIRHOPE, AL
Lima News

100th birthday: Viola Wenzinger

NEW BAVARIA — Viola Wenzinger is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house from 1-4 p.m. May 8 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria, Ohio. Wenzinger was born May 12, 1922, in Allen County to Benedict and Veronica (Lammers) Roof. On Feb. 9, 1946, she married Joe Wenzinger, who died Jan. 2, 2015.
NEW BAVARIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#Christmas#The American Legion#Ottawa American Legion#Children
Lima News

“Story Time” registration opens, Bluffton Public Library

BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Public Library will begin registration on Monday, May 2 for its “Summer Storytime” June 6 through July 27 session, which will be held on Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. The session is only open to children ages...
BLUFFTON, OH
Lima News

YMCA celebrates 30 years of “Healthy Kids Day”

LIMA — Over 300 kids participated in fun and games at the Lima Family YMCA on Saturday, with the YMCA sharing ideas about healthy foods and ways to stay active during the summertime. The free activities held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. included a one-mile walk/run on the...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

100th birthday: Millie Cooper

LIMA — Millie Cooper is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Lima Baptist Temple’s fellowship room in the back. No gifts, please. Cooper was born May 5, 1922, in Clinton County, Indiana, to William and Nellie...
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Lima News

Mercy Health — St. Rita’s announces scholarship winners

LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center will award $1,500 scholarships to 14 high school seniors residing in the hospital’s coverage area. The health system has awarded $78,000 in scholarships to local students since 2017, when St. Rita’s created the scholarship in the hopes that students would return to the community as health care workers.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Photos: Blessing of the bikes at Shawnee United Methodist Church

Andy and Monica Hubbard are prayed over by members of Shawnee United Methodist Church during Sunday’s 21st annual Blessing of the Bikes. It’s considered the largest motorcycle blessing event in northwest Ohio, with the first 1,000 bikes receiving a special patch. Motorcyclists line up during Sunday’s Blessing of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy