Ottawa American Legion to host spaghetti dinner

The following information was provided by event organizers:. The Jackson Clark Foundation, Inc. was formed in honor of Jackson Talmadge Clark, a young man who at 17-years old lost his battle with Testicular Cancer. Growing up, Jackson was part of a family who dedicated their time to serve others in need through mission work both locally and internationally. Understanding that it only takes a willing set of hands to serve God, Jackson’s goal was to become a missionary.

FAIRHOPE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO