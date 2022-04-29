Ottawa American Legion to host spaghetti dinner

Kayla Jennings, a kindergarten student at Unity Elementary, enjoys a hot dog for dinner on Thursday night in her school’s gym. The cookout was sponsored by Kids Hope, a program that has been at Unity for several years. Mentors from Grace Community Church who participate in the program organize several events at the school throughout the year.
The 30th Annual Meals on Wheels Plus Charity Golf Tournament is coming up on May 2nd and your help is needed. This is one of the major fundraisers for the Meals on wheels program here in Abilene and the Big Country. The good news is that the 2nd Flight tee-off...
LIMA — The Lima Kennel Club will host a multi-club show dog event from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 5 through Sunday, May 8 at the Lima Kennel Club Show Grounds, 1050 Thayer Road, Lima. This four-day dog show includes the Lima Kennel Club, the Licking River...
LIMA — The Ohio Theater is almost 100 years old, a span of time that lends itself to a lot of history. Its new owners are hoping to create some history of their own within its walls. Looking back. Built in 1927, the theater could seat 1,800. It was...
LIMA — Liberty Arts Magnet School will presents its Arts Showcase from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3 at the Allen County Museum, 620 W. Market St., Lima. The event will feature student artwork from kindergarten through eighth-grade students, as well as displays and student projects featuring arts integration at the school.
The following information was provided by event organizers:. The Jackson Clark Foundation, Inc. was formed in honor of Jackson Talmadge Clark, a young man who at 17-years old lost his battle with Testicular Cancer. Growing up, Jackson was part of a family who dedicated their time to serve others in need through mission work both locally and internationally. Understanding that it only takes a willing set of hands to serve God, Jackson’s goal was to become a missionary.
NEW BAVARIA — Viola Wenzinger is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house from 1-4 p.m. May 8 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria, Ohio. Wenzinger was born May 12, 1922, in Allen County to Benedict and Veronica (Lammers) Roof. On Feb. 9, 1946, she married Joe Wenzinger, who died Jan. 2, 2015.
BLUFFTON — The Bluffton Public Library will begin registration on Monday, May 2 for its “Summer Storytime” June 6 through July 27 session, which will be held on Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. The session is only open to children ages...
LIMA — Over 300 kids participated in fun and games at the Lima Family YMCA on Saturday, with the YMCA sharing ideas about healthy foods and ways to stay active during the summertime. The free activities held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. included a one-mile walk/run on the...
The Greencastle-Antrim Chamber of Commerce (G-ACC) invites its members and the community at large to participate in the 34th Annual G-ACC Golf Tournament scheduled for Friday, June 3, 2022. This annual four-person scramble will be held at the Greencastle Golf Club and is sponsored by Craig, Friedly, Potter & Moore Insurance Agency.
LIMA — Millie Cooper is celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Lima Baptist Temple’s fellowship room in the back. No gifts, please. Cooper was born May 5, 1922, in Clinton County, Indiana, to William and Nellie...
LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center will award $1,500 scholarships to 14 high school seniors residing in the hospital’s coverage area. The health system has awarded $78,000 in scholarships to local students since 2017, when St. Rita’s created the scholarship in the hopes that students would return to the community as health care workers.
ADRIAN — ProMedica is donating 10 acres of land at its Charles & Virginia Hickman Hospital campus in Adrian Township for the future construction of a new facility for the Lenawee Humane Society. The partnership was announced by ProMedica, which said in a news release having the Humane Society...
Andy and Monica Hubbard are prayed over by members of Shawnee United Methodist Church during Sunday’s 21st annual Blessing of the Bikes. It’s considered the largest motorcycle blessing event in northwest Ohio, with the first 1,000 bikes receiving a special patch. Motorcyclists line up during Sunday’s Blessing of...
