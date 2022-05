Well, they may not be Morgan Wallen Cajundome ticket prices but as Garth Brooks gets ready to call Baton Rouge this weekend, tickets to his show on the re-sale side are starting to eek their way up on price. We saw Morgan Wallen tickets go to over $1,000 the day they even went on sale. Although Garth Brooks is headed into a bigger arena, more seats can usually mean better pricing, I am quite shocked at some of the prices on the resale sites.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO