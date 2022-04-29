ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

Portion of U.S. 42 in Mason to close Saturday for intersection improvements

By Gianna Vitali
WLWT 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON, Ohio — Crews in Mason will be closing U.S. 42 between Bethany...

