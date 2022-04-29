ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Must See Video Rare White Dolphin Spotted In Clearwater

By Keith Connors
995qyk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMust see video. Rare Whit Dolphin spotted in Clearwater. Happened in a canal on Wednesday. The beauty is named Cherub. Video from Clearwater Marine Aquarium got the first sighting of what they believe is...

995qyk.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMAZ

Dolphin with hypopigmentation spotted in Florida canal

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A rare dolphin appeared in a Clearwater canal this week. The moment was captured on video. The young dolphin between one and two years old is actually named "Cherub," according to Clearwater Marine Aquarium. It appears lighter in color because of a skin condition called hypopigmentation, which is the loss of skin color.
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Clearwater, FL
Lifestyle
City
Clearwater, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Horse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
click orlando

Welcome to Florida, the most expensive place to live in US

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is no stranger to the perfect storm, but what’s brewing in the midst of high population growth, the pressure of inflation on the working and middle classes and double-digit rent increases has hit the state with an unflattering title: the least affordable place to live in America.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Severely Injured Dog Found Wandering South Florida Streets In Need Of Healing, Loving Fur-Ever Home

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Kratos, likely used as bait to lure others for dogfighting, was found wandering South Florida streets while severely injured. Now, thanks to the help of animal rescue organizations, he will need a bit of healing and a loving family. Kratos came in about a week ago with a variety of scabs and wounds on his face, the vet is calling it extreme neglect. Although they can’t confirm, she says his injuries look like he was a bait dog. A good Samaritan called Miami-Dade County Animal Services when they found Kratos wandering and severely hurt. (Courtesy: Judy Miro and All Things Pawsible...
MIAMI, FL
SCDNReports

Panther Spotted in Florida Backyard

A panther was seen walking around a neighborhood in Florida, and experts believe it is a result of neighborhood development in the area infringing on the animal’s territory. The animal was spotted in Lakeland, and was likely a male panther searching for a territory to claim.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy