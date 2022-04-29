Must See Video Rare White Dolphin Spotted In Clearwater

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Kratos, likely used as bait to lure others for dogfighting, was found wandering South Florida streets while severely injured. Now, thanks to the help of animal rescue organizations, he will need a bit of healing and a loving family. Kratos came in about a week ago with a variety of scabs and wounds on his face, the vet is calling it extreme neglect. Although they can’t confirm, she says his injuries look like he was a bait dog. A good Samaritan called Miami-Dade County Animal Services when they found Kratos wandering and severely hurt. (Courtesy: Judy Miro and All Things Pawsible...

