Green Bay, WI

Aaron Rodgers was 'a little surprised' Davante Adams left the Packers

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eF0jm_0fO1cH8B00

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers really thought a lucrative offer – and a future playing alongside him – was enough to keep Davante Adams in Green Bay.

So when Adams was traded to the Raiders — then signed a record five-year, $141.25 million deal — last month, “It was a little surprising,” said Rodgers during an appearance on “ The Pat McAfee Show ” Thursday night during the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Obviously when I made my decision [to return to Green Bay on March 8], I was still thinking he was going to come back,” Rodgers said. “I was very honest with him about my plans and my future and where I saw my career going as far as how many years I wanted to play, but I felt like he was gonna be back and it didn’t obviously turn out that way.”

"When I made my decision I was thinking Davante would be back but I have so much love for him & I wish him the best" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSSeatGeekSpectacular125k pic.twitter.com/WuoNnPvnMP

— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 29, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

News of the Adams trade broke on March 17, nine days after Rodgers confirmed in a tweet that he will return to Green Bay this coming season.

“But I have so much love for Tae and I appreciate the time we spent together and I wish him the best with [quarterback] Derek [Carr] in Vegas, but that’s a big whole to fill for sure,” Rodgers told McAfee. “It is the business. It’s a tough business. It’s a wonderful profession and those of us that have been blessed to play for so long realize that completely and there are a lot of things that happen that surprise you, even still.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U7v89_0fO1cH8B00
Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams celebrate after scoring a touchdown
Getty Images

“I thought that based on the number we offered Davante and being able to play with me for a few more years would definitely make a difference, but on the end, I think he was ready to move on and wanted my help in making that happen. And it was a tough position to be for sure, because I love him and I care about him and I want him to be happy and he’s definitely going to be missed.”

After the Packers traded Adams to the Raiders, his agents told NFL Network that Green Bay had offered the star receiver a more lucrative deal. Instead, he chose to join quarterback Carr, whom he caught passes from during their college days at Fresno State, in Las Vegas.

"I'm excited to get back to Green Bay & get things going.. we've got a lot to play for & we're gonna find a way to be successful like we always have" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PMSSeatGeekSpectacular125k pic.twitter.com/jxzrgy59VS

— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 29, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Later on, Rodgers said that he’ll be back in Green Bay “for sure” for minicamp in May, after skipping last year’s minicamp over frustrations with the organization.

“I went to the Bucks game a couple weeks ago,” said Rodgers, who is part owner of Milwaukee’s NBA team, about a recent trip to Wisconsin — where he met up with Tom Clements, the Packers’ quarterbacks coach.

Clements held several roles with Green Bay from 2006 to 2016, and returned to the team in February after a brief retirement.

