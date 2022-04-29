ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk insists he is liberal but ‘woke progressive’ extremists make him look right-wing

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vW28B_0fO1cEU000

Billionaire Elon Musk insists he is a liberal — but is viewed as a far-right “bigot” because “woke progressives” are pushing the left to extremes.

The world’s richest man used his new $44 billion purchase, Twitter, to share a simple stick-figure illustration Thursday highlighting his position in the dramatically shifting political landscape over the last 14 years.

A smiling figure named “me” starts standing left of center close to a “fellow liberal” in 2008, when Barack Obama was first elected president

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2140aR_0fO1cEU000
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

But by 2012, when Obama was reelected, Musk’s fellow liberal is drawn racing off to the extreme left — so fast that the figure leaves a gust of air.

Musk’s “me” remains in the same spot — but appears even closer to the center because of the gradual shift left.

By 2021, when President Biden entered the White House , Musk’s fellow liberal is now a “woke ‘progressive'” who is so far left it has completely rewritten the boundaries.

It has also shifted the center sharply to the left, leaving Musk’s “me” far to the right of center, even though he has never moved position.

The liberal he was once close to is shown now calling him “Bigot!” — with the conservative figure, who has also remained unmoved, chuckling “LOL!” in response to Musk’s open-mouthed “me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XoyG8_0fO1cEU000
The graphic aims to highlight his position in the dramatically shifting political landscape over the last 14 years.
Elon Musk/Twitter

Musk elaborated in the comments, agreeing with Shibetoshi Nakamoto when the mysterious Dogecoin creator replied to the figure, “This is how I feel.”

Nakamoto said that “10 years ago i would have called myself progressive cuz i believed in equality and not being an asshole over trivial things.

“Now i consider myself moderate because i believe in equality and not being an asshole over trivial things.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gED39_0fO1cEU000 Progressives’ Elon Musk nightmare and other commentary

Musk replied, “Same.”

The cartoon came as huge chunks of the left have freaked out about Twitter’s takeover by Musk, who Forbes estimated to be worth $221 billion Friday.

It has sparked unfounded attacks on his political beliefs, too, including MSNBC anchor Joy Reid’s wild suggestion that the South Africa-born Tesla boss wanted the social media platform because he “misses” the country’s apartheid era.

Many prominent figures on the left have also seen dramatic drops in followers since the takeover announcement — while those on the right have seen huge spikes .

Many have questioned if it was proof of shadowbans suppressing some voices, but Twitter insisted it is “organic,” likely from conservatives feeling ready to return to the controversial social media site.

Comments / 2

Related
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joy Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woke#Progressives#Ap Photo#The White House#Elon Musk Twi
Washington Examiner

Putin threatens CIA over seemingly Kremlin-imagined assassination plot

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Western intelligence services, specifically the CIA, of advising Ukraine on how to assassinate a senior Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov. While Putin said his Federal Security Service disrupted the plot against Solovyov, the evidence for the plot's existence is far from convincing. After all,...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Twitter says mass deactivations after Musk news were 'organic'

Twitter has been flooded with user reports of high-profile accounts losing thousands of followers in the hours after news broke that Tesla CEO Elon Musk would purchase the social network. The company said Tuesday that the “fluctuations in follower counts” came from “organic” account closures. Some...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Washington Post columnist: Would the Left be ‘freaking out’ over Musk if Twitter was ‘really so evenhanded'?

Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle called out "partisan hypocrisy" on free speech after many on the Left expressed outrage over Elon Musk acquiring Twitter. In her op-ed Thursday, McArdle pointed out how Democrats had been unsympathetic to conservatives complaining about big tech censorship in recent years and had to now face the reality of their own "inadequate" arguments.
INTERNET
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy