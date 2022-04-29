‘You don’t know what you’re doing’: The Mets’ Mark Canha’s evolution into one of baseball’s most patient hitters

Mark Canha’s selective hitting approach has brought another dimension to the Mets lineup this season.

The 33-year-old Canha owns a .429 on-base percentage, a mark that makes him the antithesis of the all-or-nothing slugging outfielder. Canha’s walk percentage and chase rate place him around the upper third of MLB players in those categories, according to Baseball Savant . Canha spoke to Sports+ this week about his hitting approach . (His remarks have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Did you grow up as a selective hitter, or was it something you learned as a professional?

Mark Canha : I made a conscious decision [with Oakland] in 2018 right around the All-Star break to be more selective. I fully understood that was going to come [with] swinging the bat less in general, [but] I decided that would help my career, and it did. Sometimes that means taking fastballs right down the middle and being honest with yourself. … [W]e are human beings, and sometimes I say to myself, ‘You can’t let that fastball go right down the middle for a first pitch; you’ve got to be ready to hit it.’ But then sometimes, honestly, I’m walking to the plate and saying, ‘I’m not ready to hit right now. You don’t know what you’re doing.’… For me it was like I realized in 2018 that I was going up there a lot of times and throwing at-bats away because I was doing stuff that I wasn’t comfortable with.

Had you been considering the change in approach for a while, or was there one moment that convinced you?

Canha: I knew I was a good hitter, and I couldn’t figure out why my numbers weren’t showing that. I was like, ‘Man, I’m a good hitter, I should be up there with these guys that are having these long careers, and why aren’t my numbers there? And you’re not getting on base, your on-base percentage is not up to par. What does that mean? You’re not walking. How many at-bats are you throwing away?’

I went and looked at video, every single at-bat, and I counted the at-bats, having weak contact early in the count, and just going, ‘Look, you need to stop doing this. It’s going to happen. You’re going to make mistakes sometimes, but you can’t have these at-bats on a regular basis where you’re going up there and swinging at one of the first three pitches and having weak contact. You need to try to stretch these at-bats out a little bit, so you can get more walks. That is what I did, and it’s been working.

How happy are you with the results?

Canha: It’s an evolution and learning process. The whole thing is a process, and you just kind of have to go with it. I’ve noticed this year, especially in spring training and early in the year, it seems like there’s an emphasis [from] pitchers to attack. They don’t walk anybody, because people are starting to understand, walks are a killer … so they are being aggressive. You can’t be passive every time. You can’t just go up there and be like, ‘I’m going to take two pitches.’ That’s not what I’m doing.

Brandon Nimmo also has a selective approach. What, if anything, have you learned from him?

Canha: I love watching Nimmo. The great thing about being super-selective is it cuts out the peaks and valleys and makes it steadier. It allows you throughout the course of a year to get through the rough patches a lot easier because of the walks. If you’re walking, it’s huge. It’s the same as a hit. It makes the numbers look better and it makes you overall a more productive player, more consistently.

Do you keep track of the statistics that measure selectivity?

Canha: I’ve been told and seen numbers that say I have a low chase rate. I always laugh at those. I also have, if there’s such a thing, a passive rate, where I am taking good pitches. I probably have a lot of those, too. I probably swing the bat less than most guys. I would have games in Oakland where I would walk two or three times, and I would joke with [my first base coach] when I would get to first, ‘Sometimes it’s better for the team if I don’t swing.’ …

Some people would say my at-bats are probably boring to watch, but because there’s not so many hitters like that, it works. You kind of go up there and guys start throwing to you, ‘Ugh, he’s not swinging at that, I’ve got to make more pitches.’ It just throws them off.

Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio and Brett Baty are all thriving at Double-A Binghamton, bringing a sense of anticipation that has been lacking in the upper levels of the Mets farm system since the wave of pitching prospects — Matt Harvey, Zack Wheeler, Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz — who arrived from 2012-15.

Ticketed to eventually become the Mets catcher, Francisco Alvarez is off to a good start at the plate at Double-A Binghamton. Corey Sipkin

Alvarez, presumed to be the Mets’ catcher of the future, took a .295/.373/.705 slash line into Thursday. Mauricio, who took a .302/.339/.547 slash line into Thursday, has remained at shortstop, though the position is locked up in Queens for the foreseeable future with Francisco Lindor. The organization’s thinking is the 21-year-old Mauricio will have plenty of time to adapt to a new position eventually, but they could potentially want him playing shortstop for the Mets everyday if Lindor were to sustain a long-term injury. And Baty, who’s been at third base, owned a .321/.390/.491 line heading into Thursday night.

MLB’s decision to switch next season to a schedule in which teams will play all 29 others — with a reduction in intra-division games — should at least eliminate some of the early-season monotony: by this time next week, the Mets will have begun their third series of the year against the Phillies. Last year, the Mets and Phillies also played three series by the first week of May. Those regional division games are easier to make up if postponed in rainy April. The flip side of less early-season monotony is the increased odds of a postponed interleague game that isn’t so easily rescheduled.