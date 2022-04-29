ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Atchison, Doniphan by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 19:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches in Vieques. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Coahoma, DeSoto, Humphreys, Issaquena, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Coahoma; DeSoto; Humphreys; Issaquena; Lafayette; Leflore; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Sharkey; Sunflower; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Washington; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLIVAR COAHOMA DESOTO HUMPHREYS ISSAQUENA LAFAYETTE LEFLORE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN SHARKEY SUNFLOWER TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA WASHINGTON YALOBUSHA
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hood, Parker by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 02:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hood; Parker THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PARKER AND NORTH CENTRAL HOOD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, quarter size hail remains likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Madison; Washington FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington AR. In northeast Oklahoma, Delaware and Ottawa. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periodic showers and storms will occur this morning with lesser coverage this afternoon. A second period of potentially heavy rainfall is expected tonight with combined rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 3 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Delaware; Ottawa FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in northwest Arkansas, Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington AR. In northeast Oklahoma, Delaware and Ottawa. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periodic showers and storms will occur this morning with lesser coverage this afternoon. A second period of potentially heavy rainfall is expected tonight with combined rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 3 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Frederick; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Elko County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Humboldt County, Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County, Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County, Southwest Elko County and Northwestern Nye County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust is expected reducing visibility to around 1 mile at times.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:44:00 Expires: 2022-05-03 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves between of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northwest to eastern beaches of Puerto Rico, including Culebra and across all the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Salina Post

NWS: Rain likely later Sunday night

Widespread drizzle along with numerous showers and thunderstorms will spread northeast across the region later tonight through midday Monday. While widespread severe weather is not expected, the strongest activity will be capable of dime size hail and pockets of heavy rain.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 05:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 03:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 4500 ft. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MDT TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Westerly flow aloft strengthens areawide today, and the increased humidities across the east will fall rapidly into the single digits. This will set the stage for another round of critical fire weather conditions along and east of the central mountain chain. Yet another approaching storm system on Tuesday will keep windy conditions continuing areawide. With dry conditions still in place, critical fire weather conditions are possible areawide Tuesday. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau, North Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley, and West Central Highlands late Tuesday morning through early Tuesday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 12 percent. Five to 10 consecutive hours of single digit humidities. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
