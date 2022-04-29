Rochester police charge man suspected of arson, 2 shootings in span of 2 days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 26-year-old man was charged for playing part in two separate shootings, and setting fire to a barn throughout the span of two days, officials announced Friday.

According to police, Marquis Hooks went on a crime spree that began with shooting into an occupied home near Stanfield Terrace on April 10th.

Two days later, the man shot a male who was sitting inside his car near Plymouth Avenue and destroyed a barn along with attached structures on Buffalo Road by setting it on fire.

Authorities arrested Marquis on April 12 and charged him with the following offenses:

Assault in the Second Degree (Plymouth Avenue shooting)

Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Plymouth Avenue shooting)

Arson in the Third Degree (Buffalo Road fire)

Burglary in the Third Degree (Buffalo Road fire)

According to authorities, Marquis was initially arrested on April 13 after he being handed several charges for the shooting at Stanfield Terrace. He has been in custody ever since, police say.

Plymouth Avenue

Officials responded to the area of Plymouth Avenue and Exchange Street for the report of gunshots on April 12. A short time later, they located a 38-year-old male who was shot and hospitalized.

On Thursday, investigators identified Hooks as the suspect in the shooting and took him into custody after locating him in the Town of Irondequoit.

Stanfield Terrace

Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating after a house was struck by gunfire multiple times overnight Sunday on Stanfield Terrace.

Officers say the house has three adult occupants and none were injured. Rochester police recovered a total of seven firearms during the arrest.

Buffalo Road

Investigators arrived to the scene of Buffalo Road in Ogden after the report of a fire to a barn. Upon arrival, emergency crews worked to put out the massive fire.

The building, firefighters say, was totally destroyed, according to police.

Nobody was inside the structure at the time and no injuries were reported.

The 26-year-old is due to be arraigned later today for the shooting incident on Plymouth Avenue, along with the arson charges carried by his involvement in the Buffalo Road fire.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.