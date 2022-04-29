Accident invovling log truck blocks Sumter Co. highway Thursday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The victim is identified as JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Investigators say he was shot at least once on the 3700 Blk. Oslo Road. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was […]

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 15 DAYS AGO