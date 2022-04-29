ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, GA

Accident invovling log truck blocks Sumter Co. highway Thursday

By Takyia Price
wgxa.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic is being diverted at Highway 49 and Upper River Road, and Highway 49...

wgxa.tv

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Sumter County, GA
WJBF

Man dies following shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The victim is identified as JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Investigators say he was shot at least once on the 3700 Blk. Oslo Road.  He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
WJCL

Authorities in Georgia say 4 children without parents following murder-suicide shooting

WACO, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia say four children have lost their parents following a murder-suicide. It happened Wednesday in Waco, located in Haralson County. According to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Beaver Run Road shortly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sumter Co#Peacock
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
11Alive

FedEx driver and dog die in fiery wreck in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A FedEx driver and the driver's dog were killed early Saturday morning in a fiery wreck on I-285 North in DeKalb County. According to DeKalb Fire Rescue, the truck left the roadway and struck a tree. It's not yet clear what caused the driver to veer off the roadway.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We done found the gator!’ Hilarious video shows moment woman finds Peachtree City alligator

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A hilarious viral video shows the moments a thrilled woman found what may be Peachtree City’s Infamous alligator, Flat Creek Floyd. A massive gator has been spotted off-and-on for years in the Lake Peachtree and Flat Creek areas. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the gator sightings in 2016 when it was seen near Flat Creek.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy