Accident invovling log truck blocks Sumter Co. highway Thursday

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Police said they have identified the 16-year-old girl whose body was found beaten to death and left partially nude on the front lawn of a home along Ben Hill Road back in February. Police said on they received a call from a "concerned...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A chief deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated after more than two years on the job. The sheriff’s office confirmed to News 2 they terminated deputy Joyce Smith, effective April 1st. Documents revealed Sheriff Graziano terminated Smith because she was in default on paying her student […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The victim is identified as JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Investigators say he was shot at least once on the 3700 Blk. Oslo Road. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was […]
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
WACO, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia say four children have lost their parents following a murder-suicide. It happened Wednesday in Waco, located in Haralson County. According to the Haralson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Beaver Run Road shortly...
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A deadly drug has hit the streets of the Upstate that is just as deadly, if not more so, than fentanyl, and a coroner is sending out a warning to everyone about the toll it could take. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis identified the drug...
One man is dead, a second was arrested on murder charges and a third innocent bystander was injured after a street racing incident in North Georgia ended with disastrous consequences Saturday night, authorities said.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two men are wanted for shoplifting from Walmart Neighborhood Market on Belair Rd. If you have any information on the whereabouts of either man, please contact the Coulmbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.
UPDATE 04/18/2022 8:57 p.m. – Columbus Police confirm three men were shot in an incident on Cusseta Road Monday evening. The incident happened on April 18, 2022, in the 2000 block of Cusseta Road. Police arrived on scene around 6:10 p.m. Conditions for the individuals are not available. At least one person was transported to […]
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old has been arrested following a shootout that left three teenagers dead on Tuesday night in Rock Hill. Police have arrested Ahmik Coleman and issued two murder warrants against him. He will be charged as an adult. Coleman was sitting in the passenger seat...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The suspect charged in an April 2022 double murder on Fort Benning Road appeared in Recorder’s Court Friday morning. Elijah Smith, age 20, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime. The April 10, 2022 shooting took the […]
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A FedEx driver and the driver's dog were killed early Saturday morning in a fiery wreck on I-285 North in DeKalb County. According to DeKalb Fire Rescue, the truck left the roadway and struck a tree. It's not yet clear what caused the driver to veer off the roadway.
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A hilarious viral video shows the moments a thrilled woman found what may be Peachtree City’s Infamous alligator, Flat Creek Floyd. A massive gator has been spotted off-and-on for years in the Lake Peachtree and Flat Creek areas. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the gator sightings in 2016 when it was seen near Flat Creek.
