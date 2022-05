Nebraska Game and Parks has selected Jeff Fields as the agency’s new Parks Division administrator. Fields, a native of Tilden, Nebraska, began his new duties April 11. Fields came to the agency in 1992, working as a seasonal employee for the Resource Services Division. After working in law enforcement and park management in Iowa for several years, he returned to Game and Parks in 1998 to serve as superintendent of Ponca State Park. In 2017, he became the regional park superintendent for the northeast parks region.

TILDEN, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO