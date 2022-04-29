ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A mostly sunny Friday

By Damon Singleton
WDSU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure has moved further off to the east, which for us means winds will become more southeasterly this afternoon and weekend. Because of the southerly winds, dew points will return to the 60s and 70s and temperatures will be warmer this afternoon through the weekend. While rain chances...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

