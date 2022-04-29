ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

AbbVie's stock is down 3% after missing on revenue in the first quarter of 2022

By Jaimy Lee
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0fO1aamI00

An earlier version of this report incorrectly listed Rinvoq's revenue. The drug generated $465 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2022.

Shares of AbbVie Inc.

ABBV,

-8.37%

were down 3.4% in premarket trading on Friday after the company missed on revenue in the first quarter of the year. AbbVie had earnings of $4.5 billion, or $2.51 per share, in the first quarter of 2022, up from $3.5 billion, or $1.99 per share, in the same quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.16. The FactSet consensus was $3.14. The company said it had revenue of $13.5 billion for the quarter, up from $13.0 billion, against a FactSet consensus of $13.6 billion. Top-performing products included eczema treatment Rinvoq (up 53.6% to $465 million), its aesthetics franchise, which includes Botox Cosmetic and Juvederm (up 20.% to $1.3 billion), and psoriasis treatment Skyrizi (up 63.7% to $940 million). However, sales of Humira, its top-selling drug, fell 2.7% to $4.7 billion, as did sales of lymphoma treatment Imbruvica, which came in at $1.1 billion. AbbVie updated its guidance for adjusted EPS for 2022, saying it now expects $13.92 to $14.12 instead of $14.00 - $14.20. The company's stock has gained 15.4% this year, while the broader S&P 500

SPX,

-2.29%

is down 10.0%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

GE post-earnings woes continue, as stock suffers worst month in more than 2 years

Shares of General Electric Co. have kept falling in the wake of disappointing first-quarter results, putting them on track Friday for a fourth-straight loss to a 17-month low. The losing streak was kicked off by the 10.3% plunge on April 26, the biggest one-day loss in two years, after the industrial conglomerate beat first-quarter profit and revenue expectations, but missed on free cash flow and provided a downbeat full-year outlook. Read more about GE’s earnings report.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cowen shares rally on stronger-than-expected profit

Cowen Inc. COWN, -0.89% rose 5.8% on Friday after the investment bank and brokerage company said its first-quarter net income fell to $33.3 million, or $1.05 a share, from $145.8 million, or $4.34 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted profit totaled $1.35 a share in the latest quarter. First-quarter revenue dropped to $364.1 million from $689.9 million. The company surpassed the analysts forecast of 81 cents a share in profit and revenue of $319 million, according to a survey by FactSet. "We are confident that the strategic decisions and focused investments we have made over the last several years will enable us to continue generating consistent profitability throughout the economic cycle," CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon said. Shares of Cowen are now down 33.4% in 2022, compared to a drop of 18.4% by the Nasdaq.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Abbvie Inc#Abbv#Factset#Botox Cosmetic#Skyrizi#Imbruvica#Eps#Spx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Colorado man tests positive for contagious bird flu

A person in Colorado tested positive for a version of avian influenza, federal officials said, marking the first known human case in the U.S. of a bird flu that has ravaged poultry flocks for months. The unidentified person had direct contact with poultry and was working to destroy birds believed...
COLORADO STATE
MarketWatch

FAANG stocks plus Microsoft lost $1.4 trillion in market value during April

On another difficult Friday afternoon for the stock market, the broad U.S. indexes ended with significant declines. One element that stood out during such a rough year for technology stocks was that the FAANG group (Facebook holding company Meta Platforms Inc. FB, Apple Inc. AAPL, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Netflix Inc. NFLX, Google holding company Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG ) plus Microsoft lost $1.404 trillion in market capitalization during April. More data about the group’s performance is below.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

A majority of workers have confidence in Social Security. Should you?

Workers are surprisingly confident that Social Security will be there for them when they retire. According to the Retirement Confidence Survey 2022, conducted by the Employee Benefit Research Institute and Greenwald Research, and released this week, 52% of workers are either “somewhat” or “very” confident that the Social Security system “will continue to provide benefits of at least equal value to the benefits received by retirees today?” This is only 1 percentage point below last year’s reading, which was the highest confidence rate in the survey’s 30-year history.
ECONOMY
AFP

Buffett details spending spree, takes jab at Wall Street

The billionaire finance guru Warren Buffett, who complained recently that he did not know where to put his money, said Saturday he has invested billions of dollars so far this year, even as he took jabs at Wall Street. - Profits down - Buffett took some pot shots at Wall Street, saying, "They make a lot more money when people are gambling than when they are investing."
OMAHA, NE
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

135K+
Followers
26K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy