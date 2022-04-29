ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. consumer spending rises sharply, but inflation climbs almost as fast

By Jeffry Bartash
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iwt3_0fO1aUQo00
Americans are very price conscious these days because of high inflation. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The numbers: Consumer spending rose a sharp 1.1% in March, but the increase barely outpaced another surge in inflation as Americans confront the biggest price increases in 40 years.

Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.7% rise.

Although households spent more, they are also paying higher prices for gas, groceries and other staples.

A key measure of inflation included in the report rose by 0.9% last month, government figures showed. A big jump in gasoline prices was a chief reason why.

Even after factoring in inflation, consumer spending rose a smaller but still solid 0.2% last month. But households appeared to dig into their savings to meet their needs.

The savings rate fell to 6.2% from 6.8% and is now below pre-pandemic levels.

Americans may be drawing on their savings because incomes are no longer keeping up with inflation — they increased by 0.5% in March.

Wages have also risen sharply over the past year, but not as fast as the cost of living.

Big picture: The U.S. economy has downshifted into a lower gear after a rapid burst of growth last year. Yet consumers and businesses are still spending and investing at fairly healthy levels — even after taking high inflation into account.

The U.S. is likely to keep expanding at a steady clip, economists say, but rising interest rates and more turbulence overseas in Ukraine and China loom as ongoing threats. If inflation gets worse it could spell even more trouble.

The so-called PCE price index leaped 6.6% in the 12 months ended in March. And a better known measure of the cost of living, the consumer price index, has risen at an even faster 8.5% pace.

Key details: Americans spent more in March on travel, hotels, restaurants and other services. That’s viewed as a good sign for the economy because consumers tend to cut back when they aren’t as confident.

They also spent more on gasoline because of higher prices, but that’s not a good thing for households. It gobbles up a bigger share of their budgets and limits what they can spend on discretionary goods and services.

Gas prices leveled off in April, however, to offer Americans some relief.

Looking ahead: “Consumer spending has been supported by strong job and wage growth,” said senior economist Sal Guatieri of BMO Capital Markets. “Don’t count the American consumer out yet.”

Market reaction: The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-1.57%

and S&P 500

SPX,

-2.29%

were set to open lower in Friday trades.

Comments / 2

Related
MarketWatch

My wife and I need to sell our ‘starter home’ of 40 years because we can’t handle stairs. When is a good time to buy a new one?

My wife and I have been living in our “starter home” for over 40 years. We are now to the point that we will shortly need a home with minimal stairs. I understand that, as joint tax filers, a portion of the profits from the sale of our home will be exempt. I have also heard that there is a separate rule about purchasing a new home, within two years of the sale, which could also save taxes.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#U S Economy#Price Index#Gas Prices#Americans#The Wall Street Journal
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
China
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

135K+
Followers
26K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy