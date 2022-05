The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert of 6 ground beef products on April 27 for possible E. coli O26 contamination. The products, which were produced in December, have not been recalled because they are no longer on the market. But if you have a ground beef stash in your freezer, check the labels: ones from Empire Packing bearing a use or freeze by date of "December 24, 2021" should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO