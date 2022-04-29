ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hailey Bieber recounts harrowing details of discovering a hole in her heart

By EmilyAnn Jackman
MLive
MLive
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Breaking her silence and ready to share a harrowing experience that left her literally speechless, Hailey Bieber, the wife of singer Justin Bieber, recently spoke up about the moment she had a stroke while eating breakfast with her husband. The scary moment led to her discovering a hole in...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Hailey Bieber shares sweet way Justin Bieber supports her amid health struggles

Hailey Bieber's had a rough ride so far in 2022. The model suffered a blood clot on the brain in early March after experiencing "stroke-like symptoms." Following her brush with ill-health, the model has revealed how her husband Justin Bieber has been supporting her. The 25-year-old shared a post on Instagram that read: "But does he relax your nervous system?" suggesting that Justin helps keep her calm.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

“It Was the Scariest Moment of My Life”: Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Mini Stroke

The shocking news that Hailey Bieber had been rushed to hospital with “stroke-like symptoms” broke back in March. She was released from hospital shortly afterwards, and made a brief statement at the time about the “small blood clot” she had suffered on her brain. She added that she was recovering well and grateful to the doctors and nurses who had taken care of her.
CELEBRITIES
Medical Daily

How Does Megan Fox Stay in Shape? Here's Her Exact Diet

At age 35, Megan Fox remains to be one of the top celebrities people look up to as their body goals. Ever since her breakout role as Mikaela Banes in the blockbuster action film Transformers in 2007, the star has maintained her figure. This is why a lot of people are intrigued–how does she stay in shape?
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Tia
Person
Justin Bieber
FitnessVolt.com

Olympia 212 Champ Derek Lunsford Cranks Out 100 Reps of 315lbs Barbell Squats During Leg Day Workout

IFBB Pro bodybuilder and Olympia 212 champion Derek Lunsford recently cranked out 100 reps of barbell squats during a leg day workout. Lunsford is one of the most elite competitors in the IFBB Pro 212 division. He scored his first Olympia 212 title in 2021 after consistent podium finishes in years prior. The 28-year-old will attempt to make it two in a row at 2022 Olympia which will take place from December 16th to 18th in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilder Sadik Hadzovik Shares A ‘Hellacious’ Shoulder Workout 6-Weeks From 2022 NY Pro

IFBB Pro bodybuilder Sadik Hadzovic recently shared his shoulders workout footage. Hadzovik last competed at the 2019 Arnold Classic and finished sixth in the Men’s Physique division. Competitive bodybuilding puts an immense stress on the athletes’ mind and body. As a result, taking some time away from the sport can be beneficial to rekindle their passion for the sport. Sadik Hadzovik took an extended break from competition after the 2019 Arnold Classic.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Clot#Medic
UPI News

Princess Charlotte turns 7; royal family releases new photos

May 2 (UPI) -- Britain's royal family has released new photos in honor of Princess Charlotte's seventh birthday. The outdoor images were posted on social media Sunday and show the young girl smiling. She is wearing a blue sweater over a collared shirt and has long, light brown hair. In...
CELEBRITIES
Rob Hourmont

Walking and Planking Support a Healthy Mind and Body

Walking and planking: 2 efficient and effective exercises for the body and mind. Living a healthy active life is far easier than most people are led to believe. There’s non-stop advice on the internet telling you to go to the gym every day. If you don’t you can’t lose weight or get fit.
Psych Centra

How to Help a Friend with An Eating Disorder

Are you worried someone you know has an eating disorder? These tips can help you support your friend. Eating disorders can take a toll on both the body and the mind. It’s not easy to watch someone you care about go through a challenging time and potentially harm themselves in the process.
MENTAL HEALTH
TODAY.com

Ask a personal trainer: How long should my workout be to see results?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
womenfitness.net

Valeria Sizova: Miss Australia, Miss Multiverse Talks About Her Fitness Regime, Diet and Beauty Secrets

You are an entrepreneur who owns a dance and entertainment company called ICrave Dance & Entertainment. Tell us more about this professional endeavor?. Absolutely, I am professionally trained dancer and when I moved to Australia at the age of 17 I started to teach dance classes for kids between the age of 4 and 15, then teaching classes for adults and then started performing myself at the dance shows. While performing at different Venues and working for a few agencies, meeting and talking to other dancers I realized that things can be done better. So I have started Icrave Dance and Entertainment business in 2018 with my incredibly talented best friend/ exceptional ballroom dancer. What I can say now – despite the 2 years of COVID in Australia and not being able to perform we have created over 400 costume looks and now back in business with incredible crew of dancers. I have over 40 professionally trained dancers, circus trained performers, myself, my best friends and a few lead dancers who are responsible on choreographing the shows so we can accommodate for pretty much any occasion whether it is a podium gig by the DJ booth, a choreographed corporate event or massive festivals.
WORKOUTS
E! News

Maren Morris' Trainer Breaks Down Her Workout Routine Ahead of Stagecoach 2022

Watch: Maren Morris Opens Up About New Album at Grammys 2022. We could use a love song—and fitness tips—from Maren Morris. After walking the 2022 Grammys and CMT Music Awards red carpet earlier this month, the singer naturally hit all the right notes in the fashion department. But we also couldn't help but notice how toned and strong she looked.
FITNESS
MLive

MLive

41K+
Followers
42K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy