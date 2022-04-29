Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Mariupol clings on to steel plant
Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including Ukrainian Easter greetings, the steel plant in Mariupol, and social media censoring. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com .More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
