Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Mariupol clings on to steel plant

By Hayley Boyd
 2 days ago

Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including Ukrainian Easter greetings, the steel plant in Mariupol, and social media censoring. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com .

More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

