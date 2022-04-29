ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Join us every Friday evening from 5:30pm-9pm for Fire Pit Friday! (Fire Pits are first come first serve. Dinning reservations h…

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us every Friday evening from 5:30pm-9pm for Fire Pit Friday!. (Fire Pits are first come first serve. Dinning reservations highly recommended) Enjoy live music this Friday from 4p-8p featuring GORDON VINCENT. We offer locally grown, produced...

capemayvibe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Blackhorse Beer Mile officially becomes ‘a thing’ this Sunday

Craft beer heads in the city know that Blackhorse Lane is probably London’s most vital and exciting booze location. Signature, Exale, Beerblefish, Hackney, Wild Card and Truman’s all have massive taprooms there. It’s a fun place to have a drink (and do pub quizzes, eat pizza and all that other beer-adjacent stuff).
FOOD & DRINKS
Caught in Southie

Shop, Sip + Save at the South Boston Spring Stroll

In a celebration of spring, the South Boston Chamber of Commerce and the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation (SBNDC) are excited to promote the annual Spring Stroll on Thursday, May 5, starting at 4 p.m. The Chamber and SBNDC invite you to come out that night and leisurely stroll along...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Lifestyle
Community Impact Houston

Goode Co. Fish Camp to open May 3 on Six Pines Drive

Houston-based Goode Company Restaurants will open its new concept Goode Co. Fish Camp on May 3. “Like all Goode Company concepts, Goode Co. Fish Camp takes inspiration from my family’s heritage, history and love of food and entertaining. This newest concept is especially personal to me because it’s inspired by time spent fishing with my dad on Christmas Bay,” said Levi Goode, chef and president of Goode Company Restaurants, in a news release.
HOUSTON, TX
Rock 104.1

SWEET! Ocean City NJ Doughnut Shop Lands on List of Top 25 in America

Looks like just figured out something we already know to be true: There's a pretty excellent doughnut shop at the Jersey Shore totally worthy of national attention. Feast and Field, a website that offers readers and up-close look at food as well as approachable recipes, is directing doughnut-lovers to a place that bakes up traditional-styles as deliciously as they bake out-of-the-box flavors.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Pit#Winery#Grill Menu#Bed And Breakfast Cape#Cape May Hotels#Luxury Hotel Suites#The Cape Collection#Cape May Bed Breakfasts
NJ.com

Meet the 94-year-old man who climbs N.J.’s tallest lighthouse every week

Tim Hawk is a multimedia specialist covering the Jersey Shore. Email him at thawk@njadvancemedia.com. Find him on Instagram @photog_hawk and Twitter @photogthawk. Andre Malok is a multimedia specialist, focusing on drone photography for all of New Jersey. Email him at amalok@njadvancemedia.com and follow him on Twitter at @andremalok.
LIFESTYLE
Beach Radio

Time for a great escape in New Jersey

With all the troubles in the world today, it's understandable that people would want a little escape now and then. It's time for the 13th Annual Renaissance Fair at Liberty Lake in Bordentown, New Jersey. It takes place over two weekends at the end of May and the beginning of...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Cape Gazette

Just Listed! “In-Town” Rehoboth. Meticulously Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo. Sold Furnished & Ready for Summertime Fun! Call Mike Kogler: (302) 236-7648.

Offered at $575,000. 409 Rehoboth Ave #D-24, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Rarely offered coastal sanctuary in one of Rehoboth’s premier condo buildings. Positioned for easy access to all the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Cape Henlopen State Park, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails. Walk to the beach & all outdoor amenities Rehoboth has to offer. The perfect year-round beach retreat that is designed for relaxed living. Sold fully furnished, this meticulous and totally renovated 2-bedroom unit offers a custom kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, breakfast bar with 5 stools, tile and wood flooring throughout, plantation shutters, custom closets, and a large balcony for family and friends to gather. Ready for summertime fun.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Community Policy